Beat the holiday rush and get ready to transform your home into a winter wonderland with the help of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Today, October 11, is the last day to take advantage of the stellar savings of Amazon's October Prime Day. While the online retailer's shopping event is a great excuse to score electronics, fashion, beauty and popular gifts for less, it's also a great time to shop Christmas decor ahead of the busy holiday season.
Shop Amazon's October Prime Day Holiday Deals
If you want to turn your home into a winter wonderland this year, you'll find that some of the lowest prices on festive Christmas decorations happening during October Prime Day. These deals cover Christmas decor that's adorable, stylish and unique pieces that celebrate the holidays. Whether you're looking for a gorgeous wreath, twinkling Christmas lights or colorful ornaments, we've found the best markdowns on holiday decor to shop during Amazon's biggest sale of the season.
To get you started on decking the halls and transforming your home into the holiday hot spot, check out these deals on festive holiday decor below. For even more holiday cheer, check out the best October Prime Deals on artificial Christmas trees.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Christmas Decor Deals
Elife Soft Square Christmas Snowflake Pillow
These cozy snowflake pillows come in five different colors.
Tangkula Lighted Christmas Reindeer
Bring the holiday spirit outdoors with this glowing reindeer.
Funpeny 9ft Artificial Christmas Garland
Wrap this pre-lit garland around your staircase banister or fireplace mantel.
Hallmark Friends Central Perk Cafe Coffee Mug
Fans of the hit show Friends know this ornament couldn't be any cuter.
Lulu Home Set of 2 Christmas Snowman
Display these snowman cuties on your bookshelf or fireplace mantel.
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece
With a spot for three candles, this glowing centerpiece will look stunning on any table.
Lenox 835217 Holiday Dinner Plate Set
Hosting for the holidays? Wow your guests with these high-quality holly and berry plates.
Sylvania 100 Mini Lights Clear
Safe for indoor and outdoor use, these mini string lights are an Amazon bestseller.
La Jolie Muse Pomegranate Pine Scented Candle
Fill your home with the scent of festive pine trees and pomegranates with this sleek candle.
National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Tree
At 4ft tall, this National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Tree is the perfect size for a front porch or entry way.
LKGood Lighted Willow Vine Plant
The best kind of Christmas decorations are the ones that can be used year round. Cast an enchanting, warm, soft, ambient glow in any room with these lights.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath
Put this festive holiday wreath on your front door to spread Christmas cheer.
Christmas Gnomes Set of 3
Bring good luck to your home this holiday season with festive gnomes in colorful long hats. They come as a set of three, so you can keep them together or spread them throughout the house.
Valery Madelyn Christmas Ornaments Set
Replace your old ornaments with these shatterproof ones that come in fun green and red patterns.
Great Bay Home Soft Sherpa Holiday Throw
Cuddle up in a festive throw blanket that's made of sherpa and fleece, so it's extra cozy.
Outdoor Star String Lights
Create a virtual tree in your window, yard, or on the side of your house. Just hang the big star on any wall, and then drape the nine string lights down for the full effect.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
