Sales & Deals

The Best Christmas Decoration Deals at Amazon's October Prime Day 2023: Christmas Wreaths, Ornaments and More

Christmas Decor Deals
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:31 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Beat the holiday rush and get ready to transform your home into a winter wonderland with the help of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Today, October 11, is the last day to take advantage of the stellar savings of Amazon's October Prime Day. While the online retailer's shopping event is a great excuse to score electronics, fashion, beauty and popular gifts for less, it's also a great time to shop Christmas decor ahead of the busy holiday season.

Shop Amazon's October Prime Day Holiday Deals

If you want to turn your home into a winter wonderland this year, you'll find that some of the lowest prices on festive Christmas decorations happening during October Prime Day. These deals cover Christmas decor that's adorable, stylish and unique pieces that celebrate the holidays. Whether you're looking for a gorgeous wreath, twinkling Christmas lights or colorful ornaments, we've found the best markdowns on holiday decor to shop during Amazon's biggest sale of the season. 

To get you started on decking the halls and transforming your home into the holiday hot spot, check out these deals on festive holiday decor below. For even more holiday cheer, check out the best October Prime Deals on artificial Christmas trees.

Best Amazon October Prime Day Christmas Decor Deals

Elife Soft Square Christmas Snowflake Pillow

Elife Soft Square Christmas Snowflake Pillow
Amazon

Elife Soft Square Christmas Snowflake Pillow

These cozy snowflake pillows come in five different colors. 

$19 $14

Shop Now

Tangkula Lighted Christmas Reindeer

Tangkula Lighted Christmas Reindeer
Amazon

Tangkula Lighted Christmas Reindeer

Bring the holiday spirit outdoors with this glowing reindeer.

$76 $54

Shop Now

Funpeny 9ft Artificial Christmas Garland

Funpeny 9ft Artificial Christmas Garland
Amazon

Funpeny 9ft Artificial Christmas Garland

Wrap this pre-lit garland around your staircase banister or fireplace mantel. 

$30 $24

Shop Now

Hallmark Friends Central Perk Cafe Coffee Mug

Hallmark Friends Central Perk Cafe Coffee Mug
Amazon

Hallmark Friends Central Perk Cafe Coffee Mug

Fans of the hit show Friends know this ornament couldn't be any cuter. 

$10 $7

Shop Now

Lulu Home Set of 2 Christmas Snowman

Lulu Home Set of 2 Christmas Snowman
Amazon

Lulu Home Set of 2 Christmas Snowman

Display these snowman cuties on your bookshelf or fireplace mantel. 

$19 $16

Shop Now

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece
Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Centerpiece

With a spot for three candles, this glowing centerpiece will look stunning on any table. 

$40 $25

Shop Now

Lenox 835217 Holiday Dinner Plate Set

Lenox 835217 Holiday Dinner Plate Set
Amazon

Lenox 835217 Holiday Dinner Plate Set

Hosting for the holidays? Wow your guests with these high-quality holly and berry plates.

$300 $112

Shop Now

Sylvania 100 Mini Lights Clear

Sylvania 100 Mini Lights Clear
Amazon

Sylvania 100 Mini Lights Clear

Safe for indoor and outdoor use, these mini string lights are an Amazon bestseller.

$10 $6

Shop Now

La Jolie Muse Pomegranate Pine Scented Candle

La Jolie Muse Pomegranate Pine Scented Candle
Amazon

La Jolie Muse Pomegranate Pine Scented Candle

Fill your home with the scent of festive pine trees and pomegranates with this sleek candle.

$37 $31

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Tree

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Tree

At 4ft tall, this National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Tree is the perfect size for a front porch or entry way. 

$85 $35

Shop Now

LKGood Lighted Willow Vine Plant

LKGood Lighted Willow Vine Plant
Amazon

LKGood Lighted Willow Vine Plant

The best kind of Christmas decorations are the ones that can be used year round. Cast an enchanting, warm, soft, ambient glow in any room with these lights. 

$37 $29

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

Put this festive holiday wreath on your front door to spread Christmas cheer. 

$60 $40

Shop Now

Christmas Gnomes Set of 3

Christmas Gnomes Set of 3
Amazon

Christmas Gnomes Set of 3

Bring good luck to your home this holiday season with festive gnomes in colorful long hats. They come as a set of three, so you can keep them together or spread them throughout the house. 

$27 $10

Shop Now

Valery Madelyn Christmas Ornaments Set

Valery Madelyn Christmas Ornaments Set
Amazon

Valery Madelyn Christmas Ornaments Set

Replace your old ornaments with these shatterproof ones that come in fun green and red patterns.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Great Bay Home Soft Sherpa Holiday Throw

Great Bay Home Soft Sherpa Holiday Throw
Amazon

Great Bay Home Soft Sherpa Holiday Throw

Cuddle up in a festive throw blanket that's made of sherpa and fleece, so it's extra cozy. 

$30 $16

Shop Now

Outdoor Star String Lights

Outdoor Star String Lights
Amazon

Outdoor Star String Lights

Create a virtual tree in your window, yard, or on the side of your house. Just hang the big star on any wall, and then drape the nine string lights down for the full effect. 

$30 $26

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

