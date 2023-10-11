Sales & Deals

The Best Disney Deals at Amazon's October Prime Day Sale: Shop Star Wars, Disney Princesses, Marvel and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Disney Deals to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 4:54 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Fans will want to scoop up these incredible savings on all things Disney during Prime Big Deal Days.

Only lasting two days (October 10 and 11) Amazon's October Prime Day is the shopping event of the season. Serving up Black Friday-level sales, Amazon has slashed prices across the site, including discounts on best-selling Disney merchandise. 

Shop Amazon October Prime Day Disney Deals

Whether you're a fan of classic Disney characters, drawn to the force of Star Wars or can't get enough of Marvel superheroes, these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts are calling your name. From adorable Mickey Mouse wine glasses to Darth Vader Echo Dots to a Spider-Man Funko Pop!, there is a little something for every fandom. While we highly suggest adding these items to your cart for yourself, these Disney deals would also make stellar holiday gifts for friends and family.

With the sheer amount of incredible savings offered during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, it can be hard to sift through all the fabulous finds. To help you make the most of this savings event and get ahead on your 2023 holiday shopping, below we've rounded up the best Amazon deals for Disney, Star Wars and Marvel.

Best Disney October Prime Day Deals

Loungefly Disney: Stitch Pineapple Wallet

Loungefly Disney: Stitch Pineapple Wallet
Amazon

Loungefly Disney: Stitch Pineapple Wallet

Made with vegan leather, this Stitch-inspired wallet is an Amazon exclusive. 

$40 $31

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Disney Holiday Family Pajama Sets

Amazon Essentials Disney Holiday Family Pajama Sets
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Disney Holiday Family Pajama Sets

Score savings on these matching family pajamas featuring Mickey Mouse.

$16 $12

Shop Now

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Disney Princess Edition

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Disney Princess Edition
Amazon

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Disney Princess Edition

The beloved game Candy Land also comes in a Disney Princess version.

$17 $11

Shop Now

KL928 Girls Bowknot Mini Backpack

KL928 Girls Bowknot Mini Backpack
Amazon

KL928 Girls Bowknot Mini Backpack

This cute backpack, available in several colors, will come in handy — and hands-free — on your next trip to a Disneyland or Disney World theme park.

$25 $20

Shop Now

JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse Squad Collection Tumblers

JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse Squad Collection Tumblers
Amazon

JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse Squad Collection Tumblers

Enjoy your favorite drink from these stemless wine tumblers featuring Mickey Mouse and his closest friends.

$45 $24

Shop Now

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Collectible Plush

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Collectible Plush
Amazon

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Collectible Plush

Save major moolah on these plush collectables celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World's Thunder Mountain Railroad.

$50 $13

Shop Now

MakeUp Eraser: Mickey Mouse 7-Day Set

MakeUp Eraser: Mickey Mouse 7-Day Set
Amazon

MakeUp Eraser: Mickey Mouse 7-Day Set

Reviewers love the Makeup Eraser's ability to easily remove makeup. Just add water. 

$25 $18

Shop Now

Best Star Wars October Prime Day Deals

Star Wars Echo Dot Darth Vader Stand

Star Wars Echo Dot Darth Vader Stand
Amazon

Star Wars Echo Dot Darth Vader Stand

When you give Alexa a command using this Star Wars Echo Dot, Darth Vader's eyes begin to glow.

$90 $53

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.

$70 $56

Shop Now

Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition

Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition
Amazon

Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition

This Star Wars-themed coffee table book is perfect for those who are one with the force. 

$40 $17

Shop Now

Star Wars Baby Yoda and Mando Men's Crew Socks

Star Wars Baby Yoda and Mando Men's Crew Socks
Amazon

Star Wars Baby Yoda and Mando Men's Crew Socks

Keep your toes warm while showing off your fandom.

$13 $6

Shop Now

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet
Amazon

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet

Upgrade your storm trooper costume with this premium helmet with a built-in voice distorter. 

$100 $81

Shop Now

Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition

Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition
Amazon

Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition

Why play regular Monopoly when you can have a Boba Fett-themed board?

$22 $17

Shop Now

Best Marvel October Prime Day Deals

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Marvel Sinister 6 - Spider-Man

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Marvel Sinister 6 - Spider-Man
Amazon

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Marvel Sinister 6 - Spider-Man

Add this Spider-Man Funko Pop! — that's currently marked down by over 50% — to your collection.

$30 $12

Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.

$80 $64

Shop Now

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
Amazon

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman

Have you ever wondered about the biology behind your favorite Marvel heroes and villains? Take a look under the microscope in this comic-inspired picture book.

$85 $47

Shop Now

Marvel Avengers Expressions Moods Adult T-Shirt

Marvel Avengers Expressions Moods Adult T-Shirt
Amazon

Marvel Avengers Expressions Moods Adult T-Shirt

Wear this charming tee featuring Avengers from the Marvel comics.

$23 $18

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

16 Best Barbie Toys and Gifts to Shop During October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

16 Best Barbie Toys and Gifts to Shop During October Prime Day

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

Sales & Deals

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

Best October Prime Day Toy Deals for Early Holiday Shopping

Sales & Deals

Best October Prime Day Toy Deals for Early Holiday Shopping

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Devices for Kids

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on Devices for Kids

The Best Amazon Prime Day Lego Deals for Kids and Adults at Heart

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Lego Deals for Kids and Adults at Heart

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop for October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop for October Prime Day

Tags: