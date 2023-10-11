Fans will want to scoop up these incredible savings on all things Disney during Prime Big Deal Days.
Only lasting two days (October 10 and 11) Amazon's October Prime Day is the shopping event of the season. Serving up Black Friday-level sales, Amazon has slashed prices across the site, including discounts on best-selling Disney merchandise.
Shop Amazon October Prime Day Disney Deals
Whether you're a fan of classic Disney characters, drawn to the force of Star Wars or can't get enough of Marvel superheroes, these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts are calling your name. From adorable Mickey Mouse wine glasses to Darth Vader Echo Dots to a Spider-Man Funko Pop!, there is a little something for every fandom. While we highly suggest adding these items to your cart for yourself, these Disney deals would also make stellar holiday gifts for friends and family.
With the sheer amount of incredible savings offered during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, it can be hard to sift through all the fabulous finds. To help you make the most of this savings event and get ahead on your 2023 holiday shopping, below we've rounded up the best Amazon deals for Disney, Star Wars and Marvel.
Best Disney October Prime Day Deals
Loungefly Disney: Stitch Pineapple Wallet
Made with vegan leather, this Stitch-inspired wallet is an Amazon exclusive.
Amazon Essentials Disney Holiday Family Pajama Sets
Score savings on these matching family pajamas featuring Mickey Mouse.
Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Disney Princess Edition
The beloved game Candy Land also comes in a Disney Princess version.
KL928 Girls Bowknot Mini Backpack
This cute backpack, available in several colors, will come in handy — and hands-free — on your next trip to a Disneyland or Disney World theme park.
JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse Squad Collection Tumblers
Enjoy your favorite drink from these stemless wine tumblers featuring Mickey Mouse and his closest friends.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Collectible Plush
Save major moolah on these plush collectables celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World's Thunder Mountain Railroad.
MakeUp Eraser: Mickey Mouse 7-Day Set
Reviewers love the Makeup Eraser's ability to easily remove makeup. Just add water.
Best Star Wars October Prime Day Deals
Star Wars Echo Dot Darth Vader Stand
When you give Alexa a command using this Star Wars Echo Dot, Darth Vader's eyes begin to glow.
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.
Star Wars Year By Year: New Edition
This Star Wars-themed coffee table book is perfect for those who are one with the force.
Star Wars Baby Yoda and Mando Men's Crew Socks
Keep your toes warm while showing off your fandom.
Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet
Upgrade your storm trooper costume with this premium helmet with a built-in voice distorter.
Monopoly: Star Wars Boba Fett Edition
Why play regular Monopoly when you can have a Boba Fett-themed board?
Best Marvel October Prime Day Deals
Funko Pop! Deluxe: Marvel Sinister 6 - Spider-Man
Add this Spider-Man Funko Pop! — that's currently marked down by over 50% — to your collection.
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.
Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman
Have you ever wondered about the biology behind your favorite Marvel heroes and villains? Take a look under the microscope in this comic-inspired picture book.
Marvel Avengers Expressions Moods Adult T-Shirt
Wear this charming tee featuring Avengers from the Marvel comics.
