October Prime Day 2023: Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop Now

Balsam Hill
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:32 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Save a tree and score great deals on gorgeous artificial Christmas trees with the help of October Prime Day.

While the holiday season may seem a ways away, it will be here sooner than you think. Halloween has yet to arrive, but soon we'll be singing, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." Despite how early it might seem, now — ahead of the holidays — is the best time to shop for festive decor thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day.

Amazon October Prime Day, or Prime Big Deals Day, offers some of the best savings of the year (think: Black Friday-level deals) and these markdowns include gorgeous artificial trees that will bring a room to life this Christmas. From trees with pre-lit branches to colorful furs to tall towering trees, there's something to match a wide range of styles and decors. Whether you put your Christmas tree up before Halloween or wouldn't dare touch the box until after Thanksgiving, shopping for these artificial Christmas trees during October Prime Day means big savings that could go towards what you put underneath these trees this upcoming holiday season.

For first-time homeowners creating holiday traditions to those who need to replace an older tree, we've found the best Christmas tree deals for October Prime Day. Below, shop our festive finds to get you in the holiday spirit.

Balsam Hill 6.5ft Pre-Lit Classic Blue Spruce Premium Artificial Christmas Tree

Balsam Hill 6.5ft Pre-Lit Classic Blue Spruce Premium Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

Balsam Hill 6.5ft Pre-Lit Classic Blue Spruce Premium Artificial Christmas Tree

Skip stringing the sparkling lights with this elegant pre-lit Blue Spruce tree from Balsam Hill. 

$699 $449

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree
Amazon

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree

This Best Choice Products artificial tree is an Amazon best-seller with over 13,500 reviews with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. 

$130 $100

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Mini Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

Standing at only three feet tall, this mini Christmas tree is an ideal choice for small spaces. 

$60 $48

Shop Now

Balsam Hill 6ft Classic Blue Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree

Balsam Hill 6ft Classic Blue Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree
Amazon

Balsam Hill 6ft Classic Blue Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree

Control the 270 Twinkly LED lights on this tree with a phone app to display different colors and light shows. 

$849 $799

Shop Now

National Tree Company Carolina Pine 7.5ft Artificial Holiday Prelit Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Carolina Pine 7.5ft Artificial Holiday Prelit Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company Carolina Pine 7.5ft Artificial Holiday Prelit Christmas Tree

The pinecones on this National Tree Company Carolina Pine bring an extra touch of nature to your home. 

$620 $286

Shop Now

Jearey 6ft Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree

Jearey 6ft Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree
Amazon

Jearey 6ft Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree

Wow your guests this holiday season with an all-pink Christmas tree. 

$134 $46

Shop Now

National Tree Company 4.5ft Pre-Lit Artificial Slim Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 4.5ft Pre-Lit Artificial Slim Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company 4.5ft Pre-Lit Artificial Slim Christmas Tree

Short and slim, this pre-lit tree would fit perfectly in a studio apartment. 

$115 $106

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Score this tabletop-sized tree, available in eight magical colors. 

$45 $25

Shop Now

National Tree Company 7ft 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 7ft 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company 7ft 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Tree

Designed to look real and feel real, this Douglas Fir matches those you'd find growing outside. 

$400 $279

Shop Now

National Tree Company 6ft Pre-Lit Rowan Pencil Slim Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 6ft Pre-Lit Rowan Pencil Slim Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company 6ft Pre-Lit Rowan Pencil Slim Christmas Tree

Hinged branches make this colorful pre-lit tree a breeze to set up. 

$137 $102

Shop Now

National Tree Company 12ft Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 12ft Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company 12ft Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

Make a statement with this ginormous tree that stands 12 feet tall. 

$1,360 $742

Shop Now

