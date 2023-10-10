While the holiday season may seem a ways away, it will be here sooner than you think. Halloween has yet to arrive, but soon we'll be singing, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." Despite how early it might seem, now — ahead of the holidays — is the best time to shop for festive decor thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day.

Shop Amazon's October Prime Day

Amazon October Prime Day, or Prime Big Deals Day, offers some of the best savings of the year (think: Black Friday-level deals) and these markdowns include gorgeous artificial trees that will bring a room to life this Christmas. From trees with pre-lit branches to colorful furs to tall towering trees, there's something to match a wide range of styles and decors. Whether you put your Christmas tree up before Halloween or wouldn't dare touch the box until after Thanksgiving, shopping for these artificial Christmas trees during October Prime Day means big savings that could go towards what you put underneath these trees this upcoming holiday season.

For first-time homeowners creating holiday traditions to those who need to replace an older tree, we've found the best Christmas tree deals for October Prime Day. Below, shop our festive finds to get you in the holiday spirit.

