Samsung's Stunning Frame TV Is $1,000 Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale Today

Frame TV Black Friday Amazon Deals
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:52 AM PST, November 21, 2023

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has Samsung's The Frame TV marked down by $1,000 right now.

Black Friday is days away, but if you want to beat the rush, Amazon released this year's hottest deals to shop. With discounts on everything from AirPods and laptops to robot vacuums, air fryers, leggings and more, there's no need to wait until after Thanksgiving to snag some of the best Black Friday deals.

If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, the Black Friday Amazon deals on Samsung's The Frame TV make the best-selling screen instantly much more affordable. Right now, Amazon has two sizes of the cult-favorite QLED 4K TV for $1,000 off. Choose between 75-inches and 85-inches and save up to 33% on Samsung's Frame TV that doubles as a gallery-quality digital art display.

Black Friday Samsung Frame TV Deals at Amazon

85" Samsung The Frame TV

85" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

85" Samsung The Frame TV

The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$4,298 $3,298

Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV

75" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

75" Samsung The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,998 $1,998

Shop Now

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It not only reduces the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on, but it also makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

Samsung's new Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. With the Frame TV on sale for as much as 33% off, we recommend acting fast as these are currently the lowest prices out there on the cult-favorite screen.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

