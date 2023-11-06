Score major discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE and enjoy a $100 Amazon Gift Card included with your purchase.
With Black Friday on the horizon, Amazon is unveiling huge deals on Samsung products, including the highly coveted Galaxy smartphones. If you are considering a smartphone upgrade, there are serious discounts on Samsung's latest Galaxy lineup.
Right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which marks the starting price of the 256GB model down to its all-time low price of $660. Plus, by bundling the Galaxy S23 FE with Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE, you can score the wireless earbuds for just $50. When you take advantage of these deals, you'll receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card for your purchase.
The newest member of the Galaxy S23 Series, the S23 FE seamlessly blends versatile processing power and a long-lasting battery to support your all-day and night usage. To ensure clear visuals, its adaptive Vision Booster automatically adjusts screen brightness for an optimized display, while durable Strong Gorilla helps prevent scratches on your screen. The Galaxy S23 FE deal is available across all storage capacities and comes in captivating colors including cream, graphite, mint and purple.
SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card
Snag a $100 discount on 128GB and 256GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, while also receiving a $100 Amazon Gift Card with your purchase.
SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone + Buds FE + $100 Gift Card
The Galaxy Buds FE effortlessly pairs with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, providing a convenient way to enjoy music, take phone calls, tune into movies and shows and much more.
SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone
With a long-lasting battery, premium processor, smooth and durable display, a triple-lens camera and a host of additional features, the Galaxy offers exceptional functionality.
Plus, shop more of the best early Black Friday deals on Samsung's Galaxy models at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S23
No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $200 at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S23+
The powerful Samsung Galaxy S23+ is over $100 off in four different colors to choose from. You don't want to miss out on this early Black Friday deal.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: