With Black Friday on the horizon, Amazon is unveiling huge deals on Samsung products, including the highly coveted Galaxy smartphones. If you are considering a smartphone upgrade, there are serious discounts on Samsung's latest Galaxy lineup.

Right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which marks the starting price of the 256GB model down to its all-time low price of $660. Plus, by bundling the Galaxy S23 FE with Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE, you can score the wireless earbuds for just $50. When you take advantage of these deals, you'll receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card for your purchase.

The newest member of the Galaxy S23 Series, the S23 FE seamlessly blends versatile processing power and a long-lasting battery to support your all-day and night usage. To ensure clear visuals, its adaptive Vision Booster automatically adjusts screen brightness for an optimized display, while durable Strong Gorilla helps prevent scratches on your screen. The Galaxy S23 FE deal is available across all storage capacities and comes in captivating colors including cream, graphite, mint and purple.

Plus, shop more of the best early Black Friday deals on Samsung's Galaxy models at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera. $800 $725 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The powerful Samsung Galaxy S23+ is over $100 off in four different colors to choose from. You don't want to miss out on this early Black Friday deal. $1,120 $1,010 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: