Sales & Deals

Samsung's New Galaxy S23 FE Is On Sale at Amazon Now, Plus Shop More Early Black Friday Samsung Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:30 AM PST, November 6, 2023

Score major discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE and enjoy a $100 Amazon Gift Card included with your purchase.

With Black Friday on the horizon, Amazon is unveiling huge deals on Samsung products, including the highly coveted Galaxy smartphones. If you are considering a smartphone upgrade, there are serious discounts on Samsung's latest Galaxy lineup.

Right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which marks the starting price of the 256GB model down to its all-time low price of $660. Plus, by bundling the Galaxy S23 FE with Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE, you can score the wireless earbuds for just $50. When you take advantage of these deals, you'll receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card for your purchase.

The newest member of the Galaxy S23 Series, the S23 FE seamlessly blends versatile processing power and a long-lasting battery to support your all-day and night usage. To ensure clear visuals, its adaptive Vision Booster automatically adjusts screen brightness for an optimized display, while durable Strong Gorilla helps prevent scratches on your screen. The Galaxy S23 FE deal is available across all storage capacities and comes in captivating colors including cream, graphite, mint and purple.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card
Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card

Snag a $100 discount on 128GB and 256GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, while also receiving a $100 Amazon Gift Card with your purchase.

$700 $600

128GB

Shop Now

$760 $660

256GB

Shop Now

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone + Buds FE + $100 Gift Card

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone + Buds FE + $100 Gift Card
Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone + Buds FE + $100 Gift Card

The Galaxy Buds FE effortlessly pairs with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, providing a convenient way to enjoy music, take phone calls, tune into movies and shows and much more.

$800 $650

128GB

Shop Now

$860 $710

256GB

Shop Now

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone
Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE Cell Phone

With a long-lasting battery, premium processor, smooth and durable display, a triple-lens camera and a host of additional features, the Galaxy offers exceptional functionality.

$600

128GB

Shop Now

$660

256GB

Shop Now

Plus, shop more of the best early Black Friday deals on Samsung's Galaxy models at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23

No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera.

$800 $725

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $200 at Amazon.

$1,200 $1,000

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+

The powerful Samsung Galaxy S23+ is over $100 off in four different colors to choose from. You don't want to miss out on this early Black Friday deal. 

$1,120 $1,010

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsung Black Friday TV Deals: Shop Massive Savings on 4K TVs

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Black Friday TV Deals: Shop Massive Savings on 4K TVs

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The Best Early Black Friday Samsung Deals at Amazon — Up to 40% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Samsung Deals at Amazon — Up to 40% Off

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods to Shop Now

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals to Shop Right Now — Up to $3,200 Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals to Shop Right Now — Up to $3,200 Off

50 Best Deals at Amazon Right Now: Samsung, Nespresso, UGG and More

Sales & Deals

50 Best Deals at Amazon Right Now: Samsung, Nespresso, UGG and More

JBL Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

JBL Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The Best Early Black Friday MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Now

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop Now

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off at Amazon Right Now

Tags: