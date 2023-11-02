Black Friday is here with Amazon already releasing their top deals to score for your holiday gifts. Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on the TV you've been eyeing all year, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything we could need. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, Christmas decorations, or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's top deals should definitely be on your radar.

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, but Amazon is not waiting until Black Friday 2023 to slash prices on gifts and home essentials. There are currently tons of discounts spanning tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and so many more categories for you to shop. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today.

From AirPods to air fryers and even Advent calendars, you'll find top brands like Samsung, Adidas, UGG, KitchenAid and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

10 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Today

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $89 Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $25 Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat keeping your headphones on. $200 $100 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $279 Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 75" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $2,998 $2,598 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your new iPhone 15. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. $549 $479 Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,900 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. $70 $50 Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $150 $90 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

RELATED CONTENT: