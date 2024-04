The Instant Pot is one of the most useful kitchen appliances you can buy to save time while cooking this spring. From slow-cooked meals made quickly to perfectly prepared rice, the Instant Pot is an absolute game-changer, especially on busy nights. If you've been considering getting an Instant Pot of Instant air fryer, Amazon currently has tons of spring deals on these kitchen must-haves.

Of course, you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers and toaster ovens. Whether you're looking to whip up some crispy snacks for pool days or create a comforting meal for your family, Instant Pot's cooking gadgets have got you covered.

These are likely to be the biggest discounts we’ll see until Black Friday, so make sure to take full advantage of these Amazon deals before they change or sell out. Ahead, we've gathered all the best Instant Pot and air fryer deals available today.

The Best Instant Pot Deals

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

The Best Instant Air Fryer Deals

If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to air fryer and toaster oven combos, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

