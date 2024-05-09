Shop
Le Creuset Cookware Is Up to 43% Off at Amazon Right Now, Including Iconic Dutch Ovens and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:48 PM PDT, May 9, 2024

From colorful Dutch ovens to cast iron skillets, save on Le Creuset kitchen essentials at Amazon.

Spring is the perfect time to breathe new life into your kitchen by freshening up your cookware and replacing any old or worn-out pieces. Whether you're eager to explore new recipes or are on the hunt for last-minute Mother's Day gifts, Le Creuset offers a plethora of cooking essentials designed to elevate any kitchen.

Right now, Amazon is packed with deals on Le Creuset cookware and bakeware that will definitely satisfy your inner home cook. Le Creuset is a popular choice among home cooks and professionals alike thanks to its gorgeous range of colors, long-lasting quality and, of course, iconic pieces like the Dutch oven

Ahead of Memorial Day 2024, you can save up to 43% on Le Creuset must-haves, including long-lasting pots, pans, bakeware and more. From the legendary enameled cast iron cookware to stoneware dishes, the brand's flawless products are available in so many sizes and colors that are durable with slow heat distribution and strong heat retention.

Below, shop all the best Le Creuset deals available on Amazon today.

Best Le Creuset Cookware Deals

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$360 $204

$360 $204

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 6.75 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 6.75 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 6.75 Qt

Get 46% off this versatile tool for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying from stove to oven to table.

$430 $280

$430 $280

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.

$390 $310

$390 $310

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt

The Le Creuset Sauteuse is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. The unique shallow yet wide size is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals. 

$350 $200 

$350 $200

Shop Now

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet, 9"

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet, 9"
Amazon

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet, 9"

The enameled cast iron Classic Skillet is a versatile kitchen essential for searing, sautéing, stir-frying and more. Its coating helps prevent sticking and makes it easy to clean.​​​​​​​

$175 $120

$175 $120

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8 Oz.

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8 Oz.
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8 Oz.

Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a little, luxurious gift for foodies — plus it comes in a ton of colors to match any kitchen.

$32 $22

$32 $22

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Dishes

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Dishes
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Dishes

Crafted with a virtually nonstick glazed interior, these three essential baking dishes are easy to clean and resist cracking and crazing over time.

$195 $135

$195 $135

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole, 2.5 Qt

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole, 2.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole, 2.5 Qt

Le Creuset's Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole maintains even temperatures and prevents scorching for perfect results every time.

$115 $80

$115 $80

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 Qt

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole, 4 Qt

Le Creuset's casserole baking dish made of premium stoneware ensures excellent heat distribution for uniform browning and even cooking with no hot spots.

$135 $95

$135 $95

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

