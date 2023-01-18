10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price: Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, and More
Every good chef knows that the tools you use in the kitchen are just as important as the ingredients you use when cooking that perfect meal. Knives need to be sturdy and sharp, pots need to be heavy and stand up to a beating, your blender needs to have the horsepower to get all your items silky and smooth , and then there is making sure you have the proper cast iron pan.
A quality cast iron pan can last 100 years if well cared for, often being passed down from generation to generation in a family. To get the same lasting power out of yours, you'll need to purchase high-quality cast iron cookware and be sure to properly care for it. Proper care for a cast iron means seasoning it after use and not using soap and water on it, but enamel cast irons, like Le Creuset, can be washed like your standard cookware. So while an initial investment in long-lasting cast iron might be more than what you'd normally pay for in terms of kitchen pans, it's a one-time cost, as you may never have to buy one again.
If you're in the market for a new cast iron pan, you may be wondering how to choose one that will stand the test of time. It does take some research to make sure you're investing in the right piece. Luckily, we've done that for you to help you choose a cast iron pan that will last.
Below, check out our top finds for long-lasting cast iron cookware that's worth the price. And bonus: a few of these cookware pieces are highly discounted. Now let's get cooking!
Almost sold out for a reason, you won't want to miss this deal on the prestigious Le Creuset frying pan. Backed by lifetime limited warranty, William Sonoma is offering $55 off this impressive pan.
Crafted in France, quality Staub products can take a week to make. The unique shape of this Staub cast iron makes it the ideal vessel for fish, veggies or decadent desserts.
With almost 5,000 5-star reviews you can feel confident about your purchase when buying this Cuisinart cast iron frying pan.
With enamel handles, this grill pan from Le Creuset easily transfers from the stove top into the oven. The French-made cast iron comes in 12 vibrant colors.
Perfectly sized for your morning breakfast, this cast iron from Smithey is naturally non-stick and comes pre-seasoned. These pans have topped many of the best cast iron lists around the web.
This seven-piece set comes with two sizes of round cocottes with lids, a grilling pan and Staub's Perfect Pan. Right now you can save over $700 on this extremely impressive cookware set.
Lodge is known as one of the leaders in top-of-the-line cast iron pans, like this traditional skillet. Starting business back in 1896, Lodge like their cast iron products, has stood the test of time.
One of William Sonoma's best-selling products, this Le Creuset round oven pan is great for braising a roast and then popping it in the oven to cook low and slow.
Chicken, steaks and burgers will taste like they came off the grill when prepared on this cast iron grill pan. It comes pre-seasoned, and adding your own seasoning over time will give your meats an added depth of flavor the more you cook on it.
For the bakers and bread makers, you'll want this Le Creuset pan. Specifically designed to bake bread, the oversized rounded lid gives enough space for your bread to rise before and during baking.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save On Olaplex, NuFace, Ilia and More at The Dermstore Sale
The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The 16 Best Underwear Deals for Women and Men at Amazon
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops New Collection for Valentine's Day
The Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals to Score This Month
Best Buy Is Having A Huge 4-Day Flash Sale: Here Are The 15 Best Deals
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now