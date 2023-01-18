Every good chef knows that the tools you use in the kitchen are just as important as the ingredients you use when cooking that perfect meal. Knives need to be sturdy and sharp, pots need to be heavy and stand up to a beating, your blender needs to have the horsepower to get all your items silky and smooth , and then there is making sure you have the proper cast iron pan.

A quality cast iron pan can last 100 years if well cared for, often being passed down from generation to generation in a family. To get the same lasting power out of yours, you'll need to purchase high-quality cast iron cookware and be sure to properly care for it. Proper care for a cast iron means seasoning it after use and not using soap and water on it, but enamel cast irons, like Le Creuset, can be washed like your standard cookware. So while an initial investment in long-lasting cast iron might be more than what you'd normally pay for in terms of kitchen pans, it's a one-time cost, as you may never have to buy one again.

If you're in the market for a new cast iron pan, you may be wondering how to choose one that will stand the test of time. It does take some research to make sure you're investing in the right piece. Luckily, we've done that for you to help you choose a cast iron pan that will last.

Below, check out our top finds for long-lasting cast iron cookware that's worth the price. And bonus: a few of these cookware pieces are highly discounted. Now let's get cooking!

Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan Amazon Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan Chicken, steaks and burgers will taste like they came off the grill when prepared on this cast iron grill pan. It comes pre-seasoned, and adding your own seasoning over time will give your meats an added depth of flavor the more you cook on it. $40 $22 Shop Now

Le Creuset Bread Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset Bread Oven For the bakers and bread makers, you'll want this Le Creuset pan. Specifically designed to bake bread, the oversized rounded lid gives enough space for your bread to rise before and during baking. $300 Shop Now

