Among her already impressive list of accomplishments — including chef, entrepreneur, best-selling author and restauranteur, among many others — Ayesha Curry can now officially add Amazon influencer to her resume. The woman really does it all, folks!

ICYMI: Everyone's favorite foodie queen teamed up with Amazon earlier this year to share her favorite kitchen essentials from the retailer — which features major home inspiration, perfect for revamping your kitchen ahead of the busy summer season and beyond.

"...I teamed up with @amazon to create a gift-guide where you can shop and discover all of my favorite products I love and use all the time, available on Amazon," Curry captioned in an Instagram post.

Curry's Amazon shopping guide has no shortage of cooking and kitchen gifts, including everything from a sleek KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Steel Pasta Maker to colorful terracotta bowls, an indoor hydroponic garden, nonstick pots, and even a rustic salt cellar from Ayesha's own kitchenware collection.

Whether you're looking to tap into Ayesha's inimitable taste (honestly, we don't blame you) or you want to update your family's kitchen appliances, you'll find so much gifting inspiration from her Amazon shopping guide.

Ahead, browse Ayesha Curry's picks for the best kitchen essentials to shop from Amazon. While you're here, be sure to check out Amazon's best cookware deals and shop the top appliances from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Stand Mixer If you love baking, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer – especially if it's in this decadent red color. $460 $399 Buy Now

'Jubilee' Recipe Cookbook Amazon 'Jubilee' Recipe Cookbook Stock up on dinner inspiration with this top-rated cookbook — filled with African American-inspired recipes that will help bring more flavorful, comfort food cooking into your home. $20 Buy Now

Steel Pasta Maker Amazon Steel Pasta Maker Treat the pasta lover in your life to a homemade Italian dish — made possible by this best-selling Steel Pasta Maker. $40 Buy Now

Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit Amazon Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit Sure, outdoor campfires are fun. But if the summer temps get too hot, you can always take your s'more-cooking antics inside with this Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit. $35 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

