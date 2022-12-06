Skincare obsessives can be hard to shop for, especially when the holiday season coincides with the dry, cold air of winter. That’s why the best skincare gift sets make perfect presents for the holidays. Whether you're looking to help someone solve common winter skin issues or spoil a loved one this season, skincare holiday gifts are not only practical, but they're also beautifully packaged to spread some extra cheer.

Finding the right products is essential during the winter to keep your skin nourished and silky soft. Without adequate hydration, you're setting yourself up for dry, patchy, and chapped skin in the colder months when there is less humidity in the air. All that to say, you can't go wrong shopping for gift sets that target dry skin or that contain intensely-moisturizing favorites.

With many top beauty brands offering bundled sets of their best-sellers, coming in at a lower price than buying them individually, you can find a skincare gift set that even the most difficult people to shop for on your holiday list will love. We’ve curated a selection of the best gift sets to elevate their skincare routine. From K-beauty-inspired brands like Glow Recipe to dermatologist-recommended Augustinus Bader and Meghan Markle-approved Tatcha, we found gift sets at every price point.

Ahead, shop a range of budget-friendly and luxurious skincare gift sets to give the special women in your life the gift of glowing skin this year.

Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit Ulta Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit Not only will those obsessed with skincare love this set from Drunk Elephant, but the mini sizes are airplane friendly for those who love to travel. With morning and night essentials, this convenient yellow bag with product is all you'll need for your next getaway. $74 Buy Now

Charlotte's Hyaluronic Magic Skin Set Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Hyaluronic Magic Skin Set Give the gift of magically hydrated skin this holiday season with Charlotte Tilbury's new Hyaluronic Magic Skin Set. This luxurious gift set includes Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and the Magic Cream moisturizer. $200 $160 WITH CODE GLOW20 Shop Now

La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set Nordstrom La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward. $170 Shop Now

Glossier The Skincare Edit Glossier Glossier The Skincare Edit Get all the skincare products you need for your routine, but in miniature, with this set from Glossier. It contains their best-selling products, so you can try them all to find your favorites. $35 Buy Now

The Ordinary The Bright Set Ulta The Ordinary The Bright Set The Ordinary is a revolutionary brand offering what you'd find from high-end products in no frills packaging making it a more affordable option that still packs a punch. The Bright Set helps improve discoloration and even out skin tone including four of their innovative, best-selling products. $41 $38 Buy Now

First Aid Beauty Studio FAB Ulta First Aid Beauty Studio FAB For those with minimal skin concerns, a gentle and soothing product line is First Aid Beauty which delivers clean ingredients in sustainable packaging. Grab this set that helps with all your winter skincare needs including cleanser, exfoliating pads, hydrating repair cream, body scrub, and lip ointment. $121 $59 Buy Now

