Not to stress you out, but Christmas is less than two weeks away. The hunt for the perfect present can feel a bit overwhelming, so it's time to start thinking about your last-minute gifts. Many of our favorite brands have released holiday collections and gift guides, and we're looking to Amazon to see what people are actually buying for their loved ones this year — that will also arrive on time for the holiday.

This year, Amazon is making your holiday shopping a little easier by showing us what customers are actually loving. Amazon has curated its Customers' Most-Loved Gifts section, with items that have received raving reviews or are featured in wish lists from Amazon shoppers. They've narrowed down the hundreds of thousands of gift ideas into holiday gift guides for everyone — from the family member who so graciously agreed to host Christmas dinner to the trendsetters who will appreciate the latest fashion and beauty gifts.

Below, we've selected 30 standout gift ideas that shoppers are adding to their carts this season. Between winter-ready Laneige lip masks, affordable Dutch ovens, LEGO sets, and men's fashion, you're bound to find something for everyone on your list.

Amazon's Most-Loved Home Gifts

Capri Blue Scented Candle Amazon Capri Blue Scented Candle Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours. $34 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Roomba can cut down your chore time by doing all the vacuuming for you. Dealing with allergies? The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and dog shedding seasons. $350 $229 Shop Now

Amazon's Most-Loved Gifts for Kids

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Amazon Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form). $80 $64 Shop Now

Amazon's Most-Loved Fashion Gifts for Women

Amazon's Most-Loved Fashion Gifts for Men

Amazon's Most-Loved Beauty Gifts

Tatcha The Water Cream Amazon Tatcha The Water Cream Keeping your skin smooth and supple throughout the colder months is well worth the splurge, and this oil-free anti-aging cream — loved by Kyle Richards — uses a blend of powerful Japanese nutrients to hydrate and tone. $69 Shop Now

Amazon's Most-Loved Gifts for Hosts

Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray. $56 $40 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

