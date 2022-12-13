Amazon's List of Its Most-Loved Gifts for 2022 Helps Take the Guesswork Out of Your Holiday Shopping
Not to stress you out, but Christmas is less than two weeks away. The hunt for the perfect present can feel a bit overwhelming, so it's time to start thinking about your last-minute gifts. Many of our favorite brands have released holiday collections and gift guides, and we're looking to Amazon to see what people are actually buying for their loved ones this year — that will also arrive on time for the holiday.
This year, Amazon is making your holiday shopping a little easier by showing us what customers are actually loving. Amazon has curated its Customers' Most-Loved Gifts section, with items that have received raving reviews or are featured in wish lists from Amazon shoppers. They've narrowed down the hundreds of thousands of gift ideas into holiday gift guides for everyone — from the family member who so graciously agreed to host Christmas dinner to the trendsetters who will appreciate the latest fashion and beauty gifts.
Below, we've selected 30 standout gift ideas that shoppers are adding to their carts this season. Between winter-ready Laneige lip masks, affordable Dutch ovens, LEGO sets, and men's fashion, you're bound to find something for everyone on your list.
Amazon's Most-Loved Home Gifts
Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours.
Make sure Dad's coffee stays warm all morning long as he gets the new baby ready for the day with this temperature controlled coffee mug set.
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a simple and fast way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
Get the Le Creuset look without the hefty price tag. Amazon’s enamel dutch oven comes in a rainbow of rich colors to best compliment your kitchen.
Roomba can cut down your chore time by doing all the vacuuming for you. Dealing with allergies? The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and dog shedding seasons.
Amazon's Most-Loved Gifts for Kids
This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form).
Take Barbie on a camping trip in this Barbie Camper Playset, complete with a slide, pool, and plenty of accessories.
Your kids can listen to their favorite songs and shows with over-the-ear headphones made especially for little ones.
They'll be even more excited to stay hydrated with an adorable Disney-printed water bottle.
Encourage their musical proclivities early with this ukulele and harmonica set.
Amazon's Most-Loved Fashion Gifts for Women
Shockingly affordable at under $40, this gold-toned wristwatch from Anne Klein adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.
One of Adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look.
Amazon's Most-Loved Fashion Gifts for Men
Made of genuine top-grain leather from Argentina, this simple bi-fold wallet is a gift he'll actually use.
These shoes are a classic 90's sneakers. If you're looking for something for a small kickback with family or exploring a new city, these shoes have mesh panels underfoot cushioning to provide support for your feet.
This pair of pants will keep you dry and comfortable while you train at the gym, thanks to sweat-wicking Climalite technology.
Stay warm while looking cool in this stylish bomber with a faux sherpa collar.
A classic pair of sunglasses will never go out of style, and he'll wear these Ray-Bans for years to come.
Amazon's Most-Loved Beauty Gifts
With over 40 million views on TikTok, Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a new favorite when it comes to beauty products. Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, and Kaia Gerber all swear by the product, which moisturizes your lips overnight with a blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Score this lip mask in the classic berry flavor, as well as vanilla, gummi bear, and sweet candy.
This highly concentrated styling serum works to increase shine, softness and the color vibrancy of hair all while minimizing flyaways and promoting heat protection up to 450ºF/230ºC.
Keeping your skin smooth and supple throughout the colder months is well worth the splurge, and this oil-free anti-aging cream — loved by Kyle Richards — uses a blend of powerful Japanese nutrients to hydrate and tone.
For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
The Revlon One-Step Brush is perfect for salon-quality hair at home — it's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair.
Amazon's Most-Loved Gifts for Hosts
Bring the after-dinner fun with this ultra-popular (and challenging!) board game that's not just for kids.
A whiskey decanter set is a unique host's gift. The decanter set comes with a globe-shaped decanter and two crystal classes with the world map embossed on them.
Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray.
If you're looking for an ideal gift for wine lovers, this leakproof and insulated cooler bag is one that will be used for years to come. Fill with their favorite bottles for an extra special touch.
The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 58,000 5-star reviews, this diffuser is a great addition to any home.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
35 Best Gift Ideas Under $100 We're Adding to Our Cart
20 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts for Your Next Holiday Party
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: The 15 Best Gifts Under $100
The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022
The Best Amazon Massage Gun Deals to Shop Today
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
15 Best Board Games and Puzzles for Family Fun On A Cozy Night Indoors
Save on Dutch Ovens and Kitchen Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale