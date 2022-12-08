Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Gifts Under $100 That Will Arrive Before Christmas
If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, you're not too late. Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 is the gift that keeps on giving because every one of the great gift ideas handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself are available to shop directly on Amazon, so they will arrive just in time for Christmas. Even better, there are a ton of gifts under $100 and there is something for everyone on your list.
Oprah's list this year highlights small businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Christmas presents, you can find everything from cozy gifts to tech and decadent desserts. This is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades, and 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things!
When searching for last-minute gifts, Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with thoughtful finds from small businesses. After you've checked out our top under-$100 gift picks below, shop Oprah's favorite pajamas and bedding for the new year with our exclusive code for 30% off.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Under $100
Create a coffee-shop quality drink in your own home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.”
Make traveling this holiday season a breeze with this convertible and hangable carry-on Capri duffle bag.
Using the colored pencils and paper, let your kids create their own designs to be embroidered on to this canvas apron. This Cece DuPraz apron is unique personalized gift perfect for your the parents in your life.
The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be entertaining guests, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker.
Keep your feet warm and cozy this holiday season while wearing these slippers crafted with 100% suede leather, a cushioned footbed, and a rubber sole for support.
A luxury beauty product to add to your fall and winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives your skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.
A compact iron and steamer perfect for travel and if you want to splurge a bit.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Under $50
A fun and creative gift for the kiddo in your life. The paint-by-numbers kit for kids by Pink Picasso has everything your child needs to create their very own masterpiece.
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize your sleep and meditation.
If you're a new bride looking to gift your bridesmaids a luxurious gift without breaking the bank, you can never go wrong with a jewelry box.
Don't forget about the men on your list this holiday shopping. These indoor/outdoor slippers are perfect for men who want to be warm and comfortable in and around the house.
Spread encouragement during bath time with this soap set. Featuring 6 lovely scents including Lavender, Lemongrass, Vanilla, Rose, Grapefruit, and Lily, each soap reads a positive word to live by.
The perfect Oprah-approved gift for the person on your list with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies in flavors including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.
Available in ten different colors, this tote bag will be the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote features built in RFID Protected card sleeves, an interior snap pocket, and can easily be cleaned by using a damp cloth.
Show up to every holiday party this year in full glam with this curated collection of makeup palettes. Featuring everything you need for a complete look, these creamy eye shadows are versatile for every skin tone.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, and Towels Are on Sale — Get 30% Off With Our Exclusive Discount Code
How to Watch 'The Hair Tales' — New Docuseries from Oprah, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela Angela Davis
Meghan Markle Introduced Oprah to This Latte Kit — And It's On Sale Right Now
Save on Dutch Ovens and Kitchen Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale
40 Best Gifts for Women That Will Put a Smile on Her Face No Matter Your Budget
25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget: Shop Top Gifts Ideas She'll Actually Love
25 Best Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget: Shop Tech, Home, Beauty, Shoes and More
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More
18 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts That Will Ensure You Get Invited Back