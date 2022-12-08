Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Gifts Under $100 That Will Arrive Before Christmas

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oprah's Favorites 2022
Oprah Daily, ET Online

If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, you're not too late. Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 is the gift that keeps on giving because every one of the great gift ideas handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself are available to shop directly on Amazon, so they will arrive just in time for Christmas. Even better, there are a ton of gifts under $100 and there is something for everyone on your list. 

Oprah's list this year highlights small businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for Christmas presents, you can find everything from cozy gifts to tech and decadent desserts. This is the list people have been looking to for more than two decades, and 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things! 

When searching for last-minute gifts, Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with thoughtful finds from small businesses. After you've checked out our top under-$100 gift picks below, shop Oprah's favorite pajamas and bedding for the new year with our exclusive code for 30% off. 

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Under $100

Clevr Blends Holiday SuperLatte Starter Kit
Clevr Blends Holiday SuperLatte Starter Kit
Amazon
Clevr Blends Holiday SuperLatte Starter Kit

Create a coffee-shop quality drink in your own home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.”

$63
Capri 2 -n-1 Garment and Duffel Bag
Capri 2-n-1 Garment and Duffel Bag
Amazon
Capri 2 -n-1 Garment and Duffel Bag

Make traveling this holiday season a breeze with this convertible and hangable carry-on Capri duffle bag.

$96
Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron
Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron
Amazon
Cece DuPraz Draw Your Own Apron

Using the colored pencils and paper, let your kids create their own designs to be embroidered on to this canvas apron. This Cece DuPraz apron is unique personalized gift perfect for your the parents in your life.

$78
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be entertaining guests, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker.

$90
Minnetonka Lucie Women's Slippers
Minnetonka Lucie Women's Slipper
Amazon
Minnetonka Lucie Women's Slippers

Keep your feet warm and cozy this holiday season while wearing these slippers crafted with 100% suede leather, a cushioned footbed, and a rubber sole for support.

$55
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Amazon
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

A luxury beauty product to add to your fall and winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives your skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.

$75
Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer
Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer
Amazon
Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer

A compact iron and steamer perfect for travel and if you want to splurge a bit.

$120

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Under $50

Pink Picasso Kids Paint by Numbers Kit
Pink Picasso Kids Paint by Numbers Kit
Amazon
Pink Picasso Kids Paint by Numbers Kit

A fun and creative gift for the kiddo in your life. The paint-by-numbers kit for kids by Pink Picasso has everything your child needs to create their very own masterpiece. 

$22
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep
Amazon
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep

Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize your sleep and meditation.

$33
Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
Amazon
Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

If you're a new bride looking to gift your bridesmaids a luxurious gift without breaking the bank, you can never go wrong with a jewelry box. 

$20
Dearfoams Men’s Warm Up Bootie Slipper
Dearfoams Men’s Warm Up Bootie Slipper
Amazon
Dearfoams Men’s Warm Up Bootie Slipper

Don't forget about the men on your list this holiday shopping. These indoor/outdoor slippers are perfect for men who want to be warm and comfortable in and around the house.

$35
Musee | Words of Encouragement Soap Set
Musee | Words of Encouragement Soap Set
Amazon
Musee | Words of Encouragement Soap Set

Spread encouragement during bath time with this soap set. Featuring 6 lovely scents including Lavender, Lemongrass, Vanilla, Rose, Grapefruit, and Lily, each soap reads a positive word to live by.

$45
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
Amazon
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies

The perfect Oprah-approved gift for the person on your list with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies in flavors including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.

$40
K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote
K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote
Amazon
K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote

Available in ten different colors, this tote bag will be the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote features built in RFID Protected card sleeves, an interior snap pocket, and can easily be cleaned by using a damp cloth.

$48
Laura Geller New York Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4
Laura Geller New York Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4
Amazon
Laura Geller New York Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4

Show up to every holiday party this year in full glam with this curated collection of makeup palettes. Featuring everything you need for a complete look, these creamy eye shadows are versatile for every skin tone. 

$39

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, and Towels Are on Sale — Get 30% Off With Our Exclusive Discount Code

How to Watch 'The Hair Tales' — New Docuseries from Oprah, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela Angela Davis

Meghan Markle Introduced Oprah to This Latte Kit — And It's On Sale Right Now

Save on Dutch Ovens and Kitchen Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale

40 Best Gifts for Women That Will Put a Smile on Her Face No Matter Your Budget

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget: Shop Top Gifts Ideas She'll Actually Love

25 Best Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget: Shop Tech, Home, Beauty, Shoes and More

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More

18 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts That Will Ensure You Get Invited Back