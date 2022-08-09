Clevr Blends' Oat Milk Lattes made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2021, where Oprah Winfrey revealed she drinks the superfood lattes every single day. She wrote on Oprah Daily that her royal neighbor Meghan Markle introduced the woman-led wellness brand Clevr, in particular the instant latte blends made with adaptogens and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus.

"My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too," Oprah shares.

Oprah's Favorite Things includes the Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit, which comes with two 14-serving latte mixes, a portable milk frother, and scoop for perfect portions. Right now, the latte kit is on sale at both Amazon and Clvr Blends. To get 25% off, just use the code SIPSMARTER on Clvr's site or clip Amazon's coupon before checkout.

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Clevr Blends Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit Meghan Markle made a mark on Oprah's Favorite Things. "My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand." The media mogul loves the Golden SuperLatte by Clevr, which is included in the starter kit along with the Chai SuperLatte and a handheld milk frother. The SuperLattes are made with adaptogen and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. $74 $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now $74 $59 AT CLEVR WITH CODE SIPSMARTER Buy Now

Clevr Blends' Oat Milk Lattes are available in six different flavors: Matcha, Chai, Golden, Coffee, Rose Cocoa, and a caffeine-free Sleeptime. To make a hot latte, just add 3 tablespoons of the Clvr latte mix to 8 ounces of hot water, and froth or blend. If you prefer an iced latte, use 5 ounces of warm water with the mix, and pour it over ice.

The SuperLattes are 100% plant-based and have no added sugar. According to Clevr, the blends are formulated with organic arabica coffee and vegan creamers, plus organic ashwagandha for stress reduction, lion's mane mushroom for brain health, reishi for immunity and probiotics to aid digestion.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list highlights women-owned and POC-owned businesses across categories of fashion, beauty, homeware, toys, lifestyle, and food — including Clvr Blends.

"After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season," Oprah wrote in the mag. "That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!"

