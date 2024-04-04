It's no secret that Oprah is a fan of Spanx and for good reason. The media mogul’s highlighted four of the brand’s styles on her Favorite Things List in 2019, 2022, and 2023 — including the Perfect Pant, which just went on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Dressing to impress just got easier because Oprah's favorite Spanx pants are 70% off. Available in blue, red, burgundy and a houndstooth pattern, snag the Kick Flare Perfect Pant on sale for as low as $44.

With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the comfy and flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion, no matter the season. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.

These sleek pants not only look professional, but they’re also incredibly comfortable. There’s also the hidden shaping, butt-lifting technology and a high-waist with a no-zipper design that’s a total game changer. One of the hottest trends right now is the high-waisted flare pant as this style can work for every shape, size and height.

Oprah's favorite Spanx pants are currently available to shop in sizes XS to 3X. You can also choose from petite, tall and regular lengths. Below, check out all the colors of the Kick Flare Perfect Pant that are on sale today.

