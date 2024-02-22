Style

The 19 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Body Type and Budget: Bodysuits, Shorts, Underwear and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Shapewear
SKIMS
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:40 PM PST, February 22, 2024

Feel support when you strut your stuff in this shapewear from SKIMS, Spanx and more trusted brands.

Designed to make people feel their best, the shapewear of today is both versatile and comfortable. You can wear shapewear underneath your curve-hugging outfit to smooth you out and elevate your look, and you can even show off some shapewear pieces as bodysuits with pants for a night out. After all, even celebrities need shapewear to achieve their red-carpet ready looks. Whether you're in need of a figure-smoothing solution for a special event or everyday support, there's a wide array of quality shapewear options to help you enhance your shape — no matter what you're wearing. 

From painful thigh chafing to uncomfortable bulges and unsupported chests, there's no limit to the wardrobe malfunctions that shapewear can solve. Just a few of these genius inventions include the SKIMS one-legged solution short for dresses with slits, Spanx's open-bust bodysuit for allover shaping and Curvy Couture's seamless bralette that actually supports larger chests without underwire.

To help you find the right shapewear for your body and wardrobe, we've tracked down the top-rated pieces in a variety of shapes, sizes and price points. Below, shop our favorite shaping shorts, bras, bodysuits and underwear for every body type and budget.

Best Smoothing Bras and Bodysuits

Leonisa Underwire Shaping Lace Bodysuit

Leonisa Underwire Shaping Lace Bodysuit
Leonisa

Leonisa Underwire Shaping Lace Bodysuit

The new, slimming bodysuit from Leonisa has moderate compression to hug curves just right for a smooth look that will support you through the day. Its versatile straps can be worn multiple ways, making it a great choice to wear under just about anything in your wardrobe. 

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit
SKIMS

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit

SKIMS' sculpting bodysuit went viral on TikTok for its superior waist-snatching capabilities and chest support.

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Incorporate this strapless shapewear option under your sleeveless dress. The shapewear bodysuit also comes with adjustable five-way straps to tailor to any style you need.

Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra

Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra
Yitty

Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra

This shaping bra provides support and shaping with medium compression fabric, anti-uni-boob stitching and silicone grips for various body types.

$60 $19 for 2

with new fabletics vip membership

Shop Now

Spanx Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Spanx Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx

Spanx Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

"Being a plus size women I was nervous about buying and wearing SPANX," said one shapewear convert after buying this shapewear bodysuit. "I was worried that I would be over-heated, restricted and my fleshy body would show where the support ended. It didn't! Talk about light weight and easy to get on. Who knew?"

Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette

Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette
Nordstrom

Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette

For days when you can't be bothered to put on a real bra, this bralette is supportive enough for larger chests and goes up to a size 4X.

Express Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit

Express Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit
Express

Express Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit

Express' Body Contour line features built-in shapewear for a seamless outfit, such as this smoothing high-neck bodysuit.

$20 and up

Shop Now

 Best Smoothing Shorts for Women

Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx

Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

Spanx's most powerful high waist compression option is surprisingly lightweight, with tummy-shaping panels and a convenient double-gusset opening. 

Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Shorts

Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Shorts
Nordstrom

Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Shorts

"I love, love, love these shaper shorts by Shapermint," raved one five-star reviewer of these affordable high-waisted shorts, also available in boyshorts. "It gives the right amount of support without making me feel uncomfortable. It also helps with my thigh chafing."

SKIMS Solution Short

SKIMS Solution Short
SKIMS

SKIMS Solution Short

If you've ever struggled to find shapewear for an asymmetrical hemline or slit, here's your solution — and it's also available with right leg exposure. Though stock is low in many sizes, you can join the waitlist to get your hands on these shorts.

Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases Smoothing Shapewear Slip Short

Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases Smoothing Shapewear Slip Short
Amazon

Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases Smoothing Shapewear Slip Short

Available in a variety of skin tone shades and sizes S-XXL, these shorts have a mid-thigh length to protect against chafing with lightweight shaping effects.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short

Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short
Yummie

Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short

For gentle stomach smoothing that you can wear with shorter hemlines and most midriff-baring silhouettes, Yummie's minimal shaping short is a versatile option available in both flesh-toned and colorful options.

Honeylove Mid Waist Short

Honeylove Mid Waist Short
Honeylove

Honeylove Mid Waist Short

This garment expertly sculpts your lower tummy and gracefully releases at the natural waist. BoostBands are thoughtfully integrated to lift and define your booty and upper legs, giving you the perfect silhouette.

Best Smoothing Underwear for Women

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong
Amazon

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong

This shapewear thong has a stretchy fabric that sits at the mid-waist, designed to create a smooth tummy and accentuate the waist, and features an interior underband with silicone to keep it securely in place and prevent rolling down.

Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief

Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief
Yitty

Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief

Made with Antimicrobial SilverSeam Technology to keep you fresh all day long, this lightweight smoothing brief comes in sizes XS-6X.

$20 $4

with new fabletics VIP membership

Shop Now

Spanx Undie-tectable Thong

Spanx Undie-tectable Thong
Spanx

Spanx Undie-tectable Thong

For subtle shaping with no panty lines, opt for Spanx's undie-tectable thong with minimal coverage.

Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Briefs

Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Briefs
Nordstrom

Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Briefs

Shapermint's briefs smooth your stomach and backside without sacrificing comfort thanks to a double-layered fabric and a reinforced waistband.

Soma Retro Brief With Lace

Soma Retro Brief With Lace
Soma

Soma Retro Brief With Lace

These lace-accented briefs from Soma prove that shaping panties can still be pretty.

Victoria's Secret High-Rise Shaping Brief

Victoria's Secret High-Rise Shaping Brief
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret High-Rise Shaping Brief

Smooth out your curves without experiencing a squeeze with these high waist undies from Victoria's Secret.

RELATED CONTENT:

Usher Takes Center Stage for New Men's Line at SKIMS

Style

Usher Takes Center Stage for New Men's Line at SKIMS

Amazon Has So Many SKIMS Lookalikes — And We Found the Best Ones

Best Lists

Amazon Has So Many SKIMS Lookalikes — And We Found the Best Ones

Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Intimissimi Lingerie Collection

Style

Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Intimissimi Lingerie Collection

Save 25% on Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Spring Fashion Favorites

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Spring Fashion Favorites

Tags:

Latest News