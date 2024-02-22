Feel support when you strut your stuff in this shapewear from SKIMS, Spanx and more trusted brands.
Designed to make people feel their best, the shapewear of today is both versatile and comfortable. You can wear shapewear underneath your curve-hugging outfit to smooth you out and elevate your look, and you can even show off some shapewear pieces as bodysuits with pants for a night out. After all, even celebrities need shapewear to achieve their red-carpet ready looks. Whether you're in need of a figure-smoothing solution for a special event or everyday support, there's a wide array of quality shapewear options to help you enhance your shape — no matter what you're wearing.
From painful thigh chafing to uncomfortable bulges and unsupported chests, there's no limit to the wardrobe malfunctions that shapewear can solve. Just a few of these genius inventions include the SKIMS one-legged solution short for dresses with slits, Spanx's open-bust bodysuit for allover shaping and Curvy Couture's seamless bralette that actually supports larger chests without underwire.
To help you find the right shapewear for your body and wardrobe, we've tracked down the top-rated pieces in a variety of shapes, sizes and price points. Below, shop our favorite shaping shorts, bras, bodysuits and underwear for every body type and budget.
Best Smoothing Bras and Bodysuits
Leonisa Underwire Shaping Lace Bodysuit
The new, slimming bodysuit from Leonisa has moderate compression to hug curves just right for a smooth look that will support you through the day. Its versatile straps can be worn multiple ways, making it a great choice to wear under just about anything in your wardrobe.
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit
SKIMS' sculpting bodysuit went viral on TikTok for its superior waist-snatching capabilities and chest support.
Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Incorporate this strapless shapewear option under your sleeveless dress. The shapewear bodysuit also comes with adjustable five-way straps to tailor to any style you need.
Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra
This shaping bra provides support and shaping with medium compression fabric, anti-uni-boob stitching and silicone grips for various body types.
Spanx Power Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
"Being a plus size women I was nervous about buying and wearing SPANX," said one shapewear convert after buying this shapewear bodysuit. "I was worried that I would be over-heated, restricted and my fleshy body would show where the support ended. It didn't! Talk about light weight and easy to get on. Who knew?"
Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette
For days when you can't be bothered to put on a real bra, this bralette is supportive enough for larger chests and goes up to a size 4X.
Express Body Contour Silky High Neck Thong Bodysuit
Express' Body Contour line features built-in shapewear for a seamless outfit, such as this smoothing high-neck bodysuit.
Best Smoothing Shorts for Women
Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx's most powerful high waist compression option is surprisingly lightweight, with tummy-shaping panels and a convenient double-gusset opening.
Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Shorts
"I love, love, love these shaper shorts by Shapermint," raved one five-star reviewer of these affordable high-waisted shorts, also available in boyshorts. "It gives the right amount of support without making me feel uncomfortable. It also helps with my thigh chafing."
SKIMS Solution Short
If you've ever struggled to find shapewear for an asymmetrical hemline or slit, here's your solution — and it's also available with right leg exposure. Though stock is low in many sizes, you can join the waitlist to get your hands on these shorts.
Maidenform Women's Cover Your Bases Smoothing Shapewear Slip Short
Available in a variety of skin tone shades and sizes S-XXL, these shorts have a mid-thigh length to protect against chafing with lightweight shaping effects.
Yummie Ultralight Shaping Short
For gentle stomach smoothing that you can wear with shorter hemlines and most midriff-baring silhouettes, Yummie's minimal shaping short is a versatile option available in both flesh-toned and colorful options.
Honeylove Mid Waist Short
This garment expertly sculpts your lower tummy and gracefully releases at the natural waist. BoostBands are thoughtfully integrated to lift and define your booty and upper legs, giving you the perfect silhouette.
Best Smoothing Underwear for Women
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Thong
This shapewear thong has a stretchy fabric that sits at the mid-waist, designed to create a smooth tummy and accentuate the waist, and features an interior underband with silicone to keep it securely in place and prevent rolling down.
Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief
Made with Antimicrobial SilverSeam Technology to keep you fresh all day long, this lightweight smoothing brief comes in sizes XS-6X.
Spanx Undie-tectable Thong
For subtle shaping with no panty lines, opt for Spanx's undie-tectable thong with minimal coverage.
Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Briefs
Shapermint's briefs smooth your stomach and backside without sacrificing comfort thanks to a double-layered fabric and a reinforced waistband.
Soma Retro Brief With Lace
These lace-accented briefs from Soma prove that shaping panties can still be pretty.
Victoria's Secret High-Rise Shaping Brief
Smooth out your curves without experiencing a squeeze with these high waist undies from Victoria's Secret.
RELATED CONTENT: