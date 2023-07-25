The Best SKIMS Lookalikes We Found on Amazon Starting at $21: Bodysuits, Shapewear, Dresses and More
Without a doubt, SKIMS is one of our favorite brands for basics and shapewear. Kim Kardashian must put some kind of magic in her clothing, because her pieces are some of the most flattering and high-quality options on the market — and with a high price tag to match.
As much as we love our SKIMS, spending over $60 on a bodysuit can start to add up — especially when we want them in every color and style under the sun. Thankfully, a few Amazon brands have latched on to the hype and created nearly identical pieces to some of our faves — such as the TikTok-viral SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress and the brand's beloved Fits Everybody bodysuits — at less than half the price. We've found the best SKIMS lookalikes to shop on Amazon.
When we say nearly identical, we don't just mean that the Amazon pieces look similar. These lookalikes have nearly the exact same fabric makeup as their SKIMS counterparts, meaning that they deliver the same figure-flattering fit with a soft, durable feel. Plus, most of these pieces come in the same range of neutral hues and inclusive sizes that we've come to love about the real deal.
Below, shop the best Amazon SKIMS lookalikes, starting at just $21.
Featuring a buttery-soft fabric and available in 14 colors, this short-sleeved bodysuit will become your new favorite summer staple.
Made with 76% polyamide and 24% elastane, this long-sleeve bodysuit is stretchy and supportive.
This modal and spandex dress hugs every curve for a flattering fit.
With a nearly identical nylon to spandex ratio as a TikTok-viral bodysuit, this style offers the same shaping and support as the original.
Everyone needs a classic string bikini in their summer wardrobe, and this light blue option will look especially pretty on suntanned skin.
This double-layered bodysuit is lightweight without being see-through, meaning you can wear it with or without a bra comfortably.
"This dress is so comfy and flattering," raved one happy reviewer of this simple dress. "The quality of the fabric is good. It creates a nice shape and has a little bit of compression in the waist area."
The perfect complement to summer dresses, these shaping shorts provide support and chafe protection.
This two-piece lounge set is perfect for lazy days at home.
This three-pack of nylon-spandex bodysuits is a steal at this discount.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon
Say 'I Do' to SKIMS' New Bridal Collections for Wedding Season 2023
The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks to Shop at Amazon
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Restocked Its Sold-Out Bras
The 8 Best Amazon Summer Dresses to Achieve the Cottagecore Aesthetic
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles
The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Back to School 2023
The 15 Best Amazon Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles
The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget