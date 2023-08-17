Style

SKIMS' Latest Launch Is 'Like a Boob Job In a Bra': Shop the Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra

By Lauren Gruber
When it comes to fashion, everything old is new again — even lingerie.

The push-up bra reached its pinnacle of popularity in the early 2010s, but fell out of style for its artificially perky shape. Especially since the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent increased at-home time, we've seen a shift towards comfortable lingerie that embraces more organic shapes: think unlined bralettes and often no bras at all. But all of that is about to change with SKIMS' latest drop. 

Kim Kardashian's lingerie brand just launched a modern take on the push-up bra with a revolutionary natural look: the Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra. Like a boob job in a bra (according to the brand), it lifts and augments your cleavage without making it obvious that there's a wad of padding stuffed in your top. The Ultimate Teardrop was designed using 3D scans of real women's breasts — including Kardashian's — to ensure a flawless fit.

Teardrop Push-Up Bra
Teardrop Push-Up Bra
SKIMS
Teardrop Push-Up Bra

SKIMS reimagines the push-up bra with a revolutionary new style that conforms seamlessly to your body's shape for a naturally lifted look.

$58

Priced at $58, SKIMS' latest bra launch is available in sizes 32A-44D in the brand's signature wide range of neutral tones from pale sand to deep espresso and black. Each bra has three rows of hook-and-eye closures and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Its lightweight, tapered foam pads provide plenty of lift while giving the illusion of a naturally full, teardrop-shaped bust.

Shop More SKIMS Bras

SKIMS is already known for its curve-defining shapewear, viral slip dress, and cozy loungewear — and the innovative bras feel like wearing a second skin. The Fits Everybody and Naked collections have the most impressive selection of nine different shades, from a pale beige sand to rich brown cocoa, plus classic black.

Ahead, shop even more SKIMS bras for supportive-yet-comfortable size-inclusive styles that flawlessly mold to your body. 

Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra
SKIMS
Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra

Your basic T-shirt bra, but better. Skims' take on the classic is made from buttery-soft fabric with lightly padded, full-coverage cups and underwire support that won't dig or poke.

$52
No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra
No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra
SKIMS
No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra

Balconette bras are especially great for those whose breasts are fuller on the bottom, and this option features a seamless raw edge finish that won't show under clothing, plus sheer molded unlined cups and smoothing microfiber wings.

$58
Weightless Scoop Bra
Weightless Scoop Bra
SKIMS
Weightless Scoop Bra

Made to feel like you're wearing nothing, the weightless bra is made from 3D woven knit “foam” that shapes without adding bulk.

$58
Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra
Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra

For an extra boost, Skims' push-up bra enhances your cleavage without weighing you down or adding bulk.

$54
Naked Plunge Bra
Naked Plunge Bra
SKIMS
Naked Plunge Bra

The plunge silhouette of this wireless bra makes it a great option for lower-cut tops as well as lounging.

$44
Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bra
Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra
SKIMS
Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bra

Made of ultra-breathable cotton jersey, this minimal style ranges from a 30-46 band and A-H cup.

$36
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
SKIMS
Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

Sexy sheer mesh gives a barely-there appearance while providing lift and support.

$52
Naked Scoop Tank Bra
Naked Scoop Tank Bra
SKIMS
Naked Scoop Tank Bra

For a fuller coverage fit that could double as a tank, the naked tank bra gives support sans wire and ranges from size XXS to 5X, with DD sizes as well.

$48
Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra
Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra
SKIMS
Cotton Logo Underwire Demi Bra

This demi-style bra features Skims logo-accented straps and cups in a comfy cotton jersey.

$36

