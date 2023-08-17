When it comes to fashion, everything old is new again — even lingerie.

The push-up bra reached its pinnacle of popularity in the early 2010s, but fell out of style for its artificially perky shape. Especially since the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent increased at-home time, we've seen a shift towards comfortable lingerie that embraces more organic shapes: think unlined bralettes and often no bras at all. But all of that is about to change with SKIMS' latest drop.

Kim Kardashian's lingerie brand just launched a modern take on the push-up bra with a revolutionary natural look: the Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra. Like a boob job in a bra (according to the brand), it lifts and augments your cleavage without making it obvious that there's a wad of padding stuffed in your top. The Ultimate Teardrop was designed using 3D scans of real women's breasts — including Kardashian's — to ensure a flawless fit.

Teardrop Push-Up Bra SKIMS Teardrop Push-Up Bra SKIMS reimagines the push-up bra with a revolutionary new style that conforms seamlessly to your body's shape for a naturally lifted look. $58 Shop Now

Priced at $58, SKIMS' latest bra launch is available in sizes 32A-44D in the brand's signature wide range of neutral tones from pale sand to deep espresso and black. Each bra has three rows of hook-and-eye closures and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Its lightweight, tapered foam pads provide plenty of lift while giving the illusion of a naturally full, teardrop-shaped bust.

Shop More SKIMS Bras

SKIMS is already known for its curve-defining shapewear, viral slip dress, and cozy loungewear — and the innovative bras feel like wearing a second skin. The Fits Everybody and Naked collections have the most impressive selection of nine different shades, from a pale beige sand to rich brown cocoa, plus classic black.

Ahead, shop even more SKIMS bras for supportive-yet-comfortable size-inclusive styles that flawlessly mold to your body.

Weightless Scoop Bra SKIMS Weightless Scoop Bra Made to feel like you're wearing nothing, the weightless bra is made from 3D woven knit “foam” that shapes without adding bulk. $58 Shop Now

Naked Plunge Bra SKIMS Naked Plunge Bra The plunge silhouette of this wireless bra makes it a great option for lower-cut tops as well as lounging. $44 Shop Now

Naked Scoop Tank Bra SKIMS Naked Scoop Tank Bra For a fuller coverage fit that could double as a tank, the naked tank bra gives support sans wire and ranges from size XXS to 5X, with DD sizes as well. $48 Shop Now

