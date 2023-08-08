Calvin Klein's Iconic Underwear for Men and Women Is Up to 60% Off at Amazon Right Now
Great underwear is an everyday essential, perhaps more than anything else in your closet. No matter your personal aesthetic, you won't give comfortable underwear a second thought. It's hard to ask for more when it comes to Calvin Klein's selection of bras, panties, boxers and briefs. If you need stock up on underwear for the new school year or just need to refresh your wardrobe basics, Calvin Klein underwear for men and women is currently on major sale at Amazon.
Right now, you can save up to 60% on some new Calvins with Amazon's unbeatable discounts.
Calvin Klein is known for its iconic, clean logo designs and legendary underwear ads. The brand is synonymous with sexy, stylish underwear, so this Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to save big on bestsellers. While Calvin Klein is considered a luxury brand by some, its quality underwear is actually affordable and now even more so thanks to Amazon.
Below, upgrade your underwear drawer and shop the best Calvin Klein underwear deals available at Amazon today.
Best Calvin Klein Men's Underwear Deals
Calvin Klein’s signature men’s underwear wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry. Featuring a functional fly and contoured pouch for a supportive fit, these boxer briefs have a soft, flexible waistband that retains its shape, wear after wear.
Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance.
The Calvin Klein Men's Micro Stretch Briefs fit like a glove. Luckily, they come in a 3-pack so you'll always have your favorite pair on hand.
These hip briefs feature a classic fit in smooth, soft touch microfiber with added stretch for maximum comfort and enhanced movement.
The essential designer brief was reinvented in extra-soft cotton stretch with a contoured pouch and low rise fit. Designed with the original Calvin Klein logo waistband, this is a sporty look that feels sexy everyday.
This 3-pack of boxers has a great silhouette and features soft fabric with a signature logo.
Best Calvin Klein Women's Underwear Deals
This breathable bralette has unlined cups to make it even more comfortable.
This deep triangle bra features skinny adjustable straps that won't dig into or pinch your skin.
This moisture-wicking performance sports bra will support you for up to medium impact workouts. It's reversible so you can change up your look whenever you want.
Score a great deal on this Calvin Klein thong 3-pack, currently discounted at 30% off.
These bikini-style panties are made from an extra stretchy cotton fabric, along with a comfortable elastic waistband.
This seamless and wireless V-neck bralette from Calvin Klein is the perfect match for V-neck T-shirts.
Everyone needs a comfortable T-shirt bra in their wardrobe. This Calvin Klein bra is made with innovative memory foam cups that mold quickly to the shape of the body, creating a personalized lift and natural, boosting effect.
Every comfortable outfit should start with some silky soft, seamless underwear.
Try this seamless and wire-free bralette with extra support and removable pads. Plus, it's tag-free so you don't have to deal with irritation.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Stylish Summer Dresses
Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer
The Best Designer Handbag Deals of Prime Day 2023: Shop Coach and More
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Levi's Jeans — Get Up to 62% Off
Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Summer Styles
Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Prime Day, Starting at Just $21
UGG Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Now During Amazon Prime Day 2023