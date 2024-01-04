The Bear is going bare! In ET's exclusive new photos, Jeremy Allen White is stripping down to show off his Calvin Kleins for the company's spring 2024 campaign.

The actor, 32, was photographed by Mert Alas in his home city of New York for the photoshoot, which set out to "showcase his connection to the city and amplify his empowered energy," with Calvin Klein's designs.

In the photos, Jeremy -- who most recently stars alongside Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Lily James in A24's The Iron Claw -- wears nothing but Calvin Klein underwear and his signature curly locks while standing on top of a Big Apple building with the city's skyline behind him.

"As seen on Jeremy, the Spring 2024 men’s Underwear collection refreshes classic Calvin Klein designs with new logo treatments and materials for stylish, everyday comfort," representatives for the clothing and underwear brand said.

Check out the photos released to ET below:

Mert Alas

To keep the campaign focused on the new line, which launches Jan. 4 on the brand's website, the veteran photographer stayed true to the brand's "modern innovation and sensuality in its purest form" ideals for the photos containing the Shameless actor.

The stripped-down photoshoot is nothing new for Jeremy, who had to show off his toned physique on the set of The Iron Claw, the movie inspired by the real-life story of the Von Erich wrestling family. The actor portrayed Kerry Von Erich and spends much of the film with just wrestling shorts on.

In November 2023, he told ET's Cassie DiLaura that it was not something he was initially comfortable with but that he got over it quickly.

"I was not confident," Jeremy said at The Iron Claw premiere. "I got confident. I guess seven days of running around in your underwear and you get used to it."

Part of that earned confidence also came after gaining a whopping 40 pounds of muscle for the film.

"I was eating a lot, like, a pretty tremendous amount," the actor said at the time, describing how he gained the weight to play the professional wrestler. "Just eating as much as I could and just trying to lift weights, no cardio."

The Emmy-nominated actor said going without cardio workouts like running and jump roping was difficult for him as he likes to run and struggled to sub out those workouts with lifting "heavy things."

"I wasn't confident immediately, but then I think we all look so different with the wardrobe and the hair and I think that finding that comfort in something that looked so far into us, I don't know, it was a real gift," he said of finding his confidence while shooting.

The Golden Globe winner is next slated to get back to work on his hit FX series alongside Ayo Edibiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Bear, which released its second season in June 2023, follows Carmen "Carmy' Berzatto as who returns home to save his family's failing Chicago sandwich shop, The Original Beef, in the wake of his brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) suicide. To do so, he teams up -- and oftentimes butts heads -- with sous chef Sydney (Edebiri) and cousin Richie (Bachrach). In season 2, Carmy, Sydney and Richie work together with the rest of the kitchen's beloved staff to develop a new, high-end restaurant.

As for what is to come in the new installment, the actor told ET that he was unsure of what the future holds for his character and the other fan favorites on the series. The Bear's season 3 premiere date has yet to be announced.

"I haven't read scripts yet, that's the truth," the actor said in November. "But, yeah, we will be going back [into production] in, like, late February, early March. I'm gonna get together with some chefs starting in January and start doing some prep."

