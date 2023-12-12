Jeremy Allen White is telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth when it comes to whether he's laid his eyes on a script for the upcoming new season of The Bear. He's also sharing when and how he's preparing for the show's highly anticipated new season.

Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Los Angeles premiere for The Iron Claw at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, the 32-year-old actor, who deftly portrays award-winning chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on the hit Hulu series, dishes (yes, pun intended) on how he's gearing up for a whole new season.

"I haven't read scripts yet, that's the truth," White shares with ET. "But, yeah, we will be going back [into production] in, like, late February, early March. I'm gonna get together with some chefs starting in January and start doing some prep."

The show's been nothing short of a monumental hit, accentuated by the fact that the series just earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy. White also earned a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy. All in all, the show earned five nominations.

White was at home when the nominations were announced live on Monday. More specifically, he was in bed.

"I was in bed so early," he says. "So early when that happens. And, yeah, I just woke up to a lot of really, really lovely texts. But then it was like, you know, off to celebrate Zac [Efron's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame] and all this. I don't know if I've taken a moment, really, but I'm excited and I'm so happy. It's the show. It's me. It's Ayo [Edebiri]. It's Ebon [Moss-Bachrach]. It's Abby [Elliott]. It's five nominations. It's really cool."

White, who catapulted to new heights thanks to the success of The Bear, also shared how he's handling newfound fame and everything that comes with it, like his every move -- from his divorce to who he's dating -- being dissected under the microscope.

"Yeah, I'm not doing it well," he admits. "I feel like I'm doing my best. I don't know, I think you just have to keep your feet on the ground and keep yourself surrounded by people that know you and love you."

As fans continue champing at the bit for The Bear's next season to hit Hulu, they can scratch their itch for a White performance when he appears in The Iron Claw, which follows the Von Erich family, led by Fritz (played by Mindhunter star Holt McCallany). Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, White plays Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson plays David Von Erich, and Stanley Simons plays Mike Von Erich. The Von Erich brothers spent the majority of their careers in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW), where they won multiple individual and tag team titles. The family was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2009, but their rise to fame came at a huge cost.

To prepare for his role in The Iron Claw, White shared with ET the lengths he went to in order to dramatically transform his body.

"I was eating a lot, like, a pretty tremendous amount," he said. "Just eating as much as I could and just trying to lift weights, no cardio."

The Iron Claw hits theaters Dec. 22.

