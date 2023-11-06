'The Bear' Renewed for Season 3: Everything We Know

The Bear is officially prepping for season 3.

Created by Christopher Storer, the Emmy-nominated FX comedy series tells the story of fine-dining chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) who returns home to save his family's failing Chicago sandwich shop, The Original Beef, in the wake of his brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) suicide. To do so, he teams up -- and oftentimes butts heads -- with sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). In season 2, Carmy and Sydney work together with the rest of the kitchen's beloved staff to develop a new, high-end restaurant, The Bear.

On Monday, FX announced that the series has been renewed for a third season, to debut in 2024.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment in a press release. "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

The series received an impressive 13 Emmy nominations for its first season, after initially premiering in July 2022. The second season, which premiered in June 2023, debuted to even more critical acclaim and is expected to secure more nominations next year.

Stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all picked up acting nominations in the Outstanding Leading Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series categories, respectively. Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt are both up for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. The series also picked up writing and directing nods for creator Christopher Storer, and received a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show is among the most nominated comedy series of 2023, coming in third behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 14 and Ted Lasso with 21.

Beyond the nominated stars, The Bear's cast also features Lionel Boyce as pastry chef Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as line cook Tina, Edwin Lee Gibson as line cook Ebraheim and Matty Matheson as handyman Neil.

Moss-Bachrach plays Carmy's cousin, Richie, who also serves as the restaurant's manager. Abby Elliott plays Carmy's sister, Natalie. Platt plays the sibling's uncle, Jimmy Cicero.

The show's second season also added Molly Gordon as recurring character Claire, Carmy's love interest. In addition to Gordon's casting, the season boasted an impressive list of guest stars: Robert Townsend, Will Poulter, Alex Moffat, Bob Odenkirk, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Gillian Jacobs and Olivia Colman. Read ET's full guide to their appearances here.

White opened to The Wrap about his dream guest star for season 3: Sam Rockwell.

"You know who I love, and I've always loved so much, is Sam Rockwell, and I feel like he would fit somehow into the world," White said. "Like a buddy of Ebon, or something. You know, I feel like he would really, I don't know. I feel like there's room for him in the The Bear universe."

