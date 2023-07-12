'The Bear' Breaks Through With 13 Emmy Nominations for Season 1

The Bear, the FX dramedy about a fine dining chef forced to return home to take over his family's Chicago-based sandwich shop, broke through with the Television Academy in a big way, earning a total of 13 nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Not only is it up for Outstanding Comedy Series, but stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all picked up acting nominations in the Outstanding Leading Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series categories, respectively.

Additionally, Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt are both up for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for their roles as Carmy's family members. The series also picked up writing and directing nods for creator Christopher Storer.

The Bear is among most nominated comedy series of 2023, coming in third behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 14 and Ted Lasso with 21.

Created by Storer, The Bear follows chef Carmy Berzatto (White), who takes over The Original Beef after the unexpected death of his brother Michael (Jon Bernthal). It's not long, however, before he decides to turn the establishment into a high-end restaurant.

And in order to do so, he teams up with sous chef Sydney (Edebiri), a new hire who joins the well worn but dedicated staff, including Lionel Boyce as pastry chef Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as line cook Tina, Edwin Lee Gibson as line cook Ebraheim and Matty Matheson as handyman Neil.

The rest of Carmy's family is filled out by "cousin" Richie (Moss-Bachrach), who also serves as the restaurant's manager, and Carmy's sister Natalie (Abby Elliott) with Oliver Platt appearing as the siblings' uncle, Jimmy Cicero.

The recognition for The Bear is for its first season. The series initially premiered in the summer of 2022, just a month into the eligibility period for the upcoming ceremony, which recognizes the best of TV from June 2022 to May 2023. As for season 2, it recently debuted to even more praise in June 2023 and will surely pick up even more nominations, when it becomes eligible for consideration next year.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

