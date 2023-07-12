Emmys

2023 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List

By Stacy Lambe‍, Meredith B. Kile
Emmy Awards Statue
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Following another stellar year of television, the 75th annual Emmy Awards are ready to recognize the best of the best when it comes to all the new, returning and original programming that audiences watched, streamed or binged during the 2022-23 season. 

On Wednesday, the Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown unveiled the full list of nominations for the upcoming 2023 ceremony, recognizing a wide array of series, television movies and specials as well as its many, many stars and creative teams.

Among them are Succession, which earned 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with 7 and 21, respectively. And those shows' ensembles, including stars like Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Strong and Quinta Brunson, also ended up in many of the individual acting categories.

Other notable programs nominated include FX's The Bear, Ryan Murphy's limited Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, HBO's House of the DragonThe Last of Us and The White Lotus, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and the Showtime hit Yellowjackets.

Additionally, long-running Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules broke through with the Academy following its highly watched Scandoval season, while Padma Lakshmi picked up another Outstanding Host nomination for her final season of Top Chef.

This year's winners will be revealed during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are slated to be handed on Monday, Sept. 18, while the Creative Arts Emmys will be presented the weekend prior, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. Check below for live updates to the complete list of nominations.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef
Dahmer - Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale's
Evan Peters, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love and Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale's
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale's
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Julie Andrews, Queen Charlotte
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Mel Brooks, History of the World, Part II
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie

Outstanding Narrator

Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire
Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy
Morgan Freeman, Our Universe
Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day
Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore
Judy Blume Forever
My Transparent Life
Pamela, A Love Story
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama
100 Foot Wave
Secrets of the Elephants
The 1619 Project
The U.S. and The Holocaust

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned or Devoted?
Aftershock
Last Flight Home
The Territory

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Awkwafina Is Hangin' With Grandma
Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Ben Schartz, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Paula Pell, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
Succession: Controlling the Narrative
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode

For additional Emmys categories, visit Emmys.com.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Ortega and 'Wednesday' Land Major 2023 Emmy Nominations

Ryan Murphy's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Earns 13 Emmy Noms

'The Bear' Breaks Through With 13 Emmy Nominations for Season 1

Related Gallery

 