2023 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List
Following another stellar year of television, the 75th annual Emmy Awards are ready to recognize the best of the best when it comes to all the new, returning and original programming that audiences watched, streamed or binged during the 2022-23 season.
On Wednesday, the Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown unveiled the full list of nominations for the upcoming 2023 ceremony, recognizing a wide array of series, television movies and specials as well as its many, many stars and creative teams.
Among them are Succession, which earned 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with 7 and 21, respectively. And those shows' ensembles, including stars like Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Strong and Quinta Brunson, also ended up in many of the individual acting categories.
Other notable programs nominated include FX's The Bear, Ryan Murphy's limited Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, HBO's House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and the Showtime hit Yellowjackets.
Additionally, long-running Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules broke through with the Academy following its highly watched Scandoval season, while Padma Lakshmi picked up another Outstanding Host nomination for her final season of Top Chef.
This year's winners will be revealed during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are slated to be handed on Monday, Sept. 18, while the Creative Arts Emmys will be presented the weekend prior, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10. Check below for live updates to the complete list of nominations.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale's
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale's
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale's
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob's Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Julie Andrews, Queen Charlotte
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Mel Brooks, History of the World, Part II
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie
Outstanding Narrator
Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire
Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy
Morgan Freeman, Our Universe
Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day
Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Judy Blume Forever
My Transparent Life
Pamela, A Love Story
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
Dear Mama
100 Foot Wave
Secrets of the Elephants
The 1619 Project
The U.S. and The Holocaust
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Accused: Damned or Devoted?
Aftershock
Last Flight Home
The Territory
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Awkwafina Is Hangin' With Grandma
Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Ben Schartz, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Paula Pell, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
Succession: Controlling the Narrative
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
