Jenna Ortega and 'Wednesday' Land Major 2023 Emmy Nominations

Jenna Ortega is now an Emmy nominee thanks to her widely acclaimed titular performance in Wednesday. Tim Burton's Netflix series earned the 20-year-old star a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, when the full list of nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were revealed by Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy Chair Frank Scherma.

The nomination also makes Ortega the second youngest woman to ever be nominated in the category, coming in three years older than Patty Duke, who was 17 when she was recognized for The Patty Duke Show in 1964.

Wednesday, which is adapted from The Addams Family franchise, scored 12 total nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series and a directing nod for Burton, who is also a first-time Emmy nominee. The recognition is for the series' debut season, which premiered in November 2022. Wednesday has since been renewed for season 2.

The Emmy nomination for Ortega should not come as a surprise since it follows a string of accolades, including acting nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as individual wins at the Critics' Choice Super Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Ortega's Emmy category is also a very competitive one, with the actress up against Christina Applegate (Dead To Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face). However, if she were to win, she'll become the youngest winner category, beating out America Ferrera won for Ugly Betty in 2007 at the age of 23.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

