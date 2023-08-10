The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri broke bread just hours after Edebiri spoke about their characters' possible romance connection in a recent profile of the actress in The Hollywood Reporter.

White and Edebiri hit up Evan Funke's new Italian joint, Funke, for dinner on Wednesday night. The stars of the popular Hulu show looked pretty casual for their outing, with White opting for khakis, white sneakers and dress shirt over a white T-shirt. Edebiri went with a gray skirt and beige coat over a flowery top.

The duo looked pretty stoked to be out and about. The dinner, of course, came not long after Edebiri spoke to the venerable magazine (prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike) and opened up about fans theorizing that their characters -- chef Carmy Berzatto and sous chef Sydney Adamu -- are headed for a romantic storyline based on the on-screen chemistry the pair exude.

"It's really not our thought process when we're making the show," Edebiri told THR of the potential for a love story between the show's two protagonists. And anyone hoping for such a storyline should not hold their breath, saying she doesn't believe fans will "get what they want."

TMZ obtained video of their outing, showing the actors embracing with a hug while waiting for their valet. In the video, White is asked if he has any advice for the chef at the new Italian joint. Not surprisingly, White said the food was excellent. So, no notes, chef!

White's dinner outing also comes less than a week after he was spotted kissing and hugging actress-model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles. He could be seen getting up close and personal with Moore, which included a steamy makeout sesh in the middle of a busy sidewalk.

That get-together also came just over a week after he shared a special moment with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, at their 4-year-old daughter, Ezer's, soccer match in Los Angeles.

