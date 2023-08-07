Jeremy Allen White is moving on amid his divorce. Nearly three months after Addison Timlin filed for divorce from the 32-year-old actor, he was spotted locking lips with Ashley Moore, a 30-year-old model and actress.

As for who The Bear star's new love interest is, Moore was born in Oceanside, California. She moved across the U.S. throughout her childhood, as she was brought up in a military household.

Moore was focused on playing sports during her childhood, but decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue modeling and acting when she turned 18. She quickly signed at a modeling agency after an open call, and went on to book work for brands including Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Forever 21.

She appeared in Drake's 2013 music video for "Hold On, We're Going Home" and nabbed a featured role in Judd Apatow's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping three years later.

In 2018, Moore grabbed additional attention when she appeared on an episode of E!'s Model Squad, which followed her move from Los Angeles to New York to further her modeling career.

That same year, Moore guest starred on Freeform's Alone Together. Then, in 2019, Moore appeared in Kygo and Chelsea Cutler's "Not Ok" music video.

She made headlines in 2020 when she was spotted out in Los Angeles with Shia LaBeouf.

Moore's big career break came in 2021, when she starred on Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer. The success of the show gave Moore a bigger fan base, as evidenced by her Instagram account, which boasts 840,000 followers.

Currently, Moore is signed to Freedom Models. On the acting side, she has several upcoming projects: Salvation, Festival of the Living Dead, Tripped Up and Rule of Thirds.

Moore keeps fans updated on her life on Instagram, where she shares pics of her travels, gives beauty tutorials, and posts behind-the-scenes looks into her day-to-day life. However, Moore stays mum about her love life on social media, as neither she nor White have yet to speak out about their public makeout session.

