Jeremy Allen White and his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, shared a special moment at their daughter's soccer game.

On Thursday, the estranged couple was seen holding each other at their 4-year-old daughter Ezer’s match in Los Angeles. White, who wore a white T-shirt and green shorts, wrapped his arms around the Life Like actress as he kissed her head.

BACKGRID

The outing comes two months after Timlin, filed for divorce. At the time, a source told ET that Timlin and White attempted to work things out before deciding to split.

According to the divorce filing obtained by ET, Timlin lists the date of separation as Sept 1, 2022. Interestingly enough, this was before White won the Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Golden Globe earlier this year and professed his love for her during his acceptance speech.

"I love you so, so, so, so much," he said of their children, before adding of his actress wife, "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for everything you've done."

In her divorce filing, Timlin asked for spousal support.

"Jeremy Allen White and Addison were having trust issues during their relationship, that ultimately led to their divorce," a source told ET. "They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split."

The longtime couple met in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. White and Timlin tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

