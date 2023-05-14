Addison Timlin -- the estranged wife of The Bear star Jeremy Allen White -- is getting real about the challenges of raising kids alone in an emotional, candid and inspiring Mother's Day post.

Timlin, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots of herself and her two daughters -- Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2 -- whom she shares with her ex.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," Timlin wrote in the caption. "It is so f**king hard. It is all out covered in s**t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things."

Timlin explained that the life of a single mom can be "exhausting" and, even more so, "lonely" -- particularly when "something magical happens and you have to tell yourself “don’t forget this” because there's no witness by your side."

"But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights," she continued. "To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."

"My hope for all mothers is that the expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgment love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it," she wrote. "Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it’s not."

"Im feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children, being a mom is the only thing I’ve ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet," Timlin continued. "Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has."

"So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months," she concluded. "The moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ, Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family, and if you turned and said to me 'I've got you.' Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother’s Day ya’ll."

Timlin filed for divorce from White, 32, on May 11. According to the divorce filing obtained by ET, Timlin lists the date of separation as Sept 1, 2022.

In her divorce filing, Timlin asks for spousal support. Meanwhile, a source tells ET that she and White attempted to work things out before deciding to split.

"Jeremy Allen White and Addison were having trust issues during their relationship, that ultimately led to their divorce," the source says. "They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split."

The longtime couple met in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. White and Timlin tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

