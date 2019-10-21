'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Are Married

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly married!



According to TMZ, the star tied the knot with actress Addison Timlin at the Beverly Hills courthouse in California on Friday morning.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, attended the ceremony, with Johnson photographed holding White and Timlin’s 1-year-old daughter, Ezer, inside the courthouse, as Martin looked on smiling.

Timlin, who appeared in the film Fallen and on the television series Californication and StartUp, took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos from her “big day.”

One showed the couple sitting on the stairs with Ezer, while another showed the two sporting denim jackets with the word “til” written on the back of Timlin’s, and “death” on the back of White’s.

The couple, who are both 28, also had hearts with “Buddy + Billie” written on the inside emblazoned onto the jackets -- perhaps their nicknames for each other.

White, who plays Lip Gallagher on Shameless, and Timlin welcomed Ezer in October 2018 and got engaged in April.

As well as being newlyweds, they also celebrated Ezer’s first birthday over the weekend.

ET has reached out to White's rep for comment.

See more on the stars of Shameless below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:



'Shameless': Watch Emmy Rossum Slay in This Season 9 Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

Cameron Monaghan Explains Why He's Returning to 'Shameless'

'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White Welcomes First Child With Longtime Girlfriend Addison Timlin

Inside Hollywood's Whirlwind Engagements and Weddings Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery