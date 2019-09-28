It was date night for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

The couple made a rare public appearance at the Place for Peace event, held by Forest Whitaker's Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, in New York City on Friday night.

The Bad Times at the El Royale actress was all smiles, wearing a splendid multi-colored print dress, under what appeared to be the Coldplay frontman's black suit jacket. Her brown locks were down and curled, and her makeup consisted of light eye shadow, blush and a pink lip.

The "Fix You" singer, on his end, looked dapper in a crisp white button-up, black slacks and tie.

Just last month, the pair were spotted with Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her husband, Brad Falchuk, vacationing in the Hamptons. Martin and Paltrow are parents to 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses, and have been on good terms since their 2014 split.

Paltrow opened up to ET in January 2018 about reaching the point where they can all spend time together.

"It’s been really a process to get to the point where we can all be together,” she admitted at the time. "Luckily, I have a deeply loving ex-husband who’s been really open minded."

Meanwhile, Johnson and Martin have maintained a very private relationship. The Fifty Shades Darker star told Tatler magazine last October that she was "not going to talk" about her dating life, before adding, "but I am very happy."

