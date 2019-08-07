Dakota Johnson misses her tooth gap too!

The 29-year-old actress opened up about her headline-making new smile on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

“First of all, the fact that this is a newsworthy event in our world right now is pretty shock-a-khan to me,” she quipped.

Johnson noted that she didn’t purposefully close the gap in her front teeth, but that it naturally disappeared.

“I had a permanent retainer since I was like 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth,” she explained. “I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist, she decided that it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw expanded and it helped me. My gap closed by itself. I’m really sad about it too.”

Johnson wasn’t afraid to poke fun at the media sensation surrounding her smile, joking, “I’m sad about my gap tooth too, so I’d really appreciate some privacy during this time. I have to deal with a whole new world of problems, getting food stuck in my tooth because before it would slide right through.”

The Fifty Shades Freed star jokingly declared, “It’s gonna come back -- other retainers, the world of dentistry is so advanced.”

Later in the show, Johnson opened up about how she used to get the best tables at restaurants as a teenager. Her secret? Calling ahead using the name “George Clooney.”

“I wanted to go to the good restaurants,” Nobody else is named George Clooney. Also, it works every time, try it.”

When Johnson and her friends would show up, she’d claim that Clooney was coming later. As for the Oscar winner, Johnson claims he’s savvy to her tricks.

“I met him a couple years ago. We were traveling to the Toronto Film Festival and we happened to be on the same plane,” Johnson said. “And I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Dakota.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, I’ve heard of you. I know what you do. You call and you use my name. It’s OK.’”

For more from Johnson, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Still Together Despite Breakup Rumors

Gwyneth Paltrow Poses With Ex-Husband Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Brings Her Famous Actress Grandmother Tippi Hedren as Red Carpet Date

Related Gallery