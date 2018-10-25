Dakota Johnson had the best date at the premiere of her upcoming film, Suspiria, in Los Angeles on Wednesday night!

The 29-year-old actress brought along her 88-year-old grandmother, Tippi Hedren, to the premiere at ArcLight Cinerama Dome and the adorable duo posed together on the red carpet.

Johnson wowed in a sparkly red Celine dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, while her glamorous grandma rocked black pants and a matching top that she paired with a black-and-white printed jacket.

Hedren, an actress, model, and noted animal rights activist, is perhaps best known for her lead roles in Alfred Hitchcock’s movies, The Birds and Marnie.

Hedren is the mother of actress Melanie Griffith, who is the mother of Johnson, and while these women are a force to be reckoned with, they aren't necessarily looking to expand their family any time soon. Earlier this month, Johnson shut down pregnancy rumors on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, “The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really great ideas, but not any babies.”

