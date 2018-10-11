Dakota Johnson Responds to Pregnancy Rumors on ‘Ellen’

Dakota Johnson is here to set the record straight!

The 29-year-old actress appears on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she clarifies the pregnancy rumors that popped up this week.

"The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies,” Johnson quips.

Johnson’s rep previously confirmed to ET that Johnson was simply celebrating her birthday, which the actress clarified on Ellen.

"It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue and so then I was pregnant,” she explains the misunderstanding. "I didn’t know that the balloons were gonna be released. They were just in an arch, but I guess that accidentally happened one of the ends just got let go.”

The balloon release led many to believe that the party was a gender reveal party for Johnson’s supposed pregnancy. The actress has been privately dating 41-year-old Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for quite some time, though the couple have not gone public with their romance.

Johnson previously told Tatler of her dating life, “I’m not going to talk about it. But I am very happy.”

She references the romance on Ellen when DeGeneres mentiones that Johnson attended her own birthday party.

“I think I kind of crashed your birthday party,” Johnson admits to the 60-year-old daytime talk show host. "I came just as arm candy."

"I knew you’d be with him,” DeGeneres notes, indirectly referencing Martin. "I didn’t have your number at the time which is why I invited him."

