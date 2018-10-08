Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant Despite Reports, Rep Says

Dakota Johnson was certainly celebrating over the weekend, but it wasn't over baby news!

Despite reports claiming the actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Chris Martin, a rep for the Fifty Shades of Grey star tells ET she is not pregnant.

The baby reports began circulating after photos showed celebrities like Melanie Griffith, Don Johnson, Sean Penn and Julia Roberts flocking to the Coldplay frontman's house on Sunday for what was assumed to be a gender reveal party. A set of pink and blue balloons were each floating over the backyard with the blue set eventually being released into the sky.

Johnson's rep tells ET the party was simply a birthday bash -- Johnson turned 29 on Oct. 4.

The reports come just over one week after Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, tied the knot to Brad Fulchuk in a romantic, star-studded ceremony attended by A-listers like Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Robert Downey Jr. Martin shares two children -- daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12 -- with Paltrow.

As for Martin and Johnson, the two have yet to officially confirm their romance on their own. The actress played coy about the relationship while speaking with Tatler for their November issue last month.

"I'm not going to talk about it," she said. "But I am very happy."

Hear more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dakota Johnson Plays Coy About Chris Martin But Admits She's 'Very Happy'

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Get Matching Tattoos: Pics

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Cuddle at Radiohead Concert Double Date

Related Gallery