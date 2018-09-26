Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Chris Martin Were 'Disappointed' by Split

Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled with Chris Martin, but it doesn't mean she was happy about it.

On a special edition of her goop Podcast on Wednesday, Paltrow celebrated the 10th anniversary of her company -- and opened up about the end of her 10-year marriage to Martin in 2014.

“I think Chris and I are very like-minded," the actress said. "We really were disappointed that our marriage wasn’t going to work, and we weren’t going to have the thing where you’re married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives."

Paltrow and Martin -- who share two kids: 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses -- announced their split in March 2014. On Wednesday's podcast, Paltrow said she didn't regret using the term "conscious uncoupling" in her separation announcement, but she does wish she held certain other things back.

“I think I’ve learned so much through this process,” she explained. “I think, sometimes, especially when I look back at some of my most vulnerable moments, I was super earnest and sometimes that’s just cringe-worthy. Where you’re like, ‘Oh, why did I do that?’ But this was a time when I was in a lot of pain.”

Paltrow officially filed for divorce from Martin in 2015, and they finalized their divorce one year later. She's currently engaged to producer Brad Falchuk, while Martin, who has been linked to Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis, is now dating Dakota Johnson.

In a recent interview with Tatler, Johnson played coy about her almost one-year relationship with Martin. "I’m not going to talk about it,” she said. “But I am very happy.”

