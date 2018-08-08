River Rose has her first celebrity crush!

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s 4-year-old daughter is the epitome of adorable in a new video posted by her proud mom.

Clarkson, 36, tweeted out the sweet clip of her little girl gushing about Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, on Tuesday.

“I like Chris Martin and I like him and he’s beautiful,” River tells her mom in the video.

“You like his song?” Clarkson asks in the background.

“I like his song, and I wanna kiss him,” River insists.

After some prompting from her mom, River then belts out the chorus of the hit Coldplay song “Yellow,” pronouncing it, “Lello.”

So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined 😂🤣 #RiverRose#Yellow#Lellopic.twitter.com/6MvgeSSVoN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 8, 2018

“I love that you love Chris Martin. You have good taste,” Clarkson tells her daughter.

The pop star and Voice coach is clearly thrilled by her daughter’s choice, captioning the video, “So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined #RiverRose#Yellow#Lello.”

Clarkson won’t have much time to keep River from getting boy crazy. ET has learned that the GRAMMY winner has been tapped to film a pilot for a daytime talk show for NBCUniversal Television Distribution in the next few weeks.

Watch the clip below for more details:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Filming Pilot for Daytime Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson's Diet That She Says Changed Her Life: Everything You Need to Know! (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Carrie Underwood (Exclusive)

Related Gallery