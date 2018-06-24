Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Carrie Underwood (Exclusive)

Fans of music drama prepare to be disappointed: There's no Kelly Clarkson-Carrie Underwood rivalry.

Clarkson, 36, spoke to ET's Katie Krause on Friday on the red carpet at the Radio Disney Music Awards in Hollywood, California. She told ET that for some reason, people have always thought that the two American Idol winners were at odds, but Clarkson said that's never been the case. Still, that didn't stop fans from losing their minds when the two met up on the red carpet on Friday.

Clarkson said it was her idea to pose for a red carpet photo together.

"Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other," she said. "So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.' And, like, it never happens. And people always try to put it together like we’re enemies. And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.' So, anyway, I went to get a picture and then everybody lost their mind."

Clarkson also talked about recently receiving a gift from Underwood -- who sent her a few clothes from her fitness line, CALIA -- and sharing it on Twitter.

"It’s really, really rad," she said. "But how they presented it was, like, glorious!"

Clarkson received the Icon Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards for transcending pop music. Underwood, meanwhile, received the Hero Award for her charity work and numerous humanitarian efforts.

But they weren't the only two television talent show winners on hand. Clarkson was with The Voice season 14 winner, Brynn Cartelli, who told ET that she had gotten a chance to meet Clarkson's children, River Rose, who just turned 4, and Remington Alexander, 2.

"Oh yes! I love them both!" Cartelli told ET.

"She [River Rose] made her sing and play for her," Clarkson added.

"Yep, we played. We sang together," Cartelli said.

Clarkson also said that she's really enjoying motherhood as her two children grow.

"I think it’s just the fact my 2-year-old boy actually, he’s just now coming in to like really snuggling and connecting and, like, looking -- he’s the one that looks me in the eye and is super loving," she said. "My 4-year-old is exactly like Brynn. She’s got sass for days. She knows what she wants and she’s just super fun and infectious."

