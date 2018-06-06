CMT Awards 2018: Kelly Clarkson Rocks First Performance of 'American Woman'

Kelly Clarkson brought some rock and roll to the 2018 CMT Music Awards!

The singer performed her cover of the 1969 Guess Who classic, "American Woman," for the first time at the awards show on Wednesday, wowing the crowd with a rocking, guitar-heavy performance that showcased her stunning vocals and featured an all-female choir backing her up.

Clarkson -- who attended the CMT Awards with husband Brandon Blackstock, and snapped pics with some of country music's biggest stars, like Dierks Bentley and Lauren Alaina -- looked stunning at the awards show, rocking a long-sleeved black gown with stunning diamond details on the carpet and changing into a shorter black dress with a wide belt and shoulder fringe for her show-stopping performance.

Clarkson's cover of "American Woman" is also the theme song for the new Paramount Network TV series of the same name -- which stars Alicia Silverstone and is based on the childhood of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

"Bonnie, my character, who is inspired by Kyle's mother, is this glamorous, firecracker, badass, fierce woman, who is really a trailblazer of our time," Silverstone told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the show's premiere last week. "It's 1975, it's this beautiful time and she's dressed with the jewels and glamour and the hair and everything... and then her whole world comes crashing down, and she's like, clawing her way back up. It's a story of women's liberation, and watching all of these women fight for their lives and claim their power, it's really exciting."

Another performer at Wednesday's awards show was Clarkson's fellow Voice coach, Blake Shelton, who still owes her after the songstress came out victorious during her first season on the singing competition!

In accordance with a hilarious side bet made by Clarkson and Shelton earlier this year, the country crooner has to now address her as "Queen Kelly Clarkson." However, during Clarkson's post-finale press conference with Voice winner Brynn Cartelli last month, the American Idol champ admitted she wasn't holding out much hope that Shelton would actually come through.

"He ain't even gonna say it," she said, laughing. "He ain't gonna follow through."

See more on the goodnatured rivalry in the video below.

