CMT Music Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

The CMT Music Awards returned to Nashville on Wednesday, to celebrate country music's biggest stars in the heart of Music City!

Little Big Town took on hosting duties for the night, marking the first time the group has hosted a major awards show. And this year's show is a bit different from years past, with Justin Timberlake and Ludacris among the surprise nominees. Timberlake earned a nod for Video of the Year for his Chris Stapleton collaboration, "Say Something." Ludacris is also up for Video of the Year, thanks to his part in Carrie Underwood's hit, "The Champion."

Leading the nominees this year were Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line with four nominations each.

The winners were selected by the fans who voted at CMT.com. See them as they are announced below: (**WINNERS** IN BOLD)

Video of the Year:

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line -- “Meant to Be”

Blake Shelton -- “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Brett Young -- “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne -- “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris -- “The Champion”

Dan + Shay -- “Tequila”

Jason Aldean -- “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton -- “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina -- “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini -- “Legends”

Luke Combs -- “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett --“Marry Me”



Male Video of the Year:

Blake Shelton -- “I’ll Name the Dogs” **WINNER**

Dustin Lynch -- “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean -- “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi -- “Heartache on the Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan -- “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett -- “Marry Me”

Female Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce -- “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris -- “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini -- “Legends”

Lauren Alaina -- “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris --“I Could Use a Love Song”

Miranda Lambert -- “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards



Duo Video of the Year:

Big & Rich -- “California”

Brothers Osborne -- “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay -- “Tequila” **WINNER**

Florida Georgia Line -- “Smooth”

High Valley -- “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill -- “Speak to a Girl”

Group Video of the Year:

Lady Antebellum -- “You Look Good”

LANCO -- “Greatest Love Story”

Little Big Town -- “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland -- “Make a Little”

Old Dominion -- “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts -- “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band -- “My Old Man”

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing” **WINNER**

Danielle Bradbery – “Sway”

Devin Dawson – “All on Me”

LANCO – “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson – “Yours”

Walker Hayes – “You Broke Up With Me”

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line -- “Meant to Be”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris -- “The Champion”

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley -- “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton -- “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina -- “What Ifs” **WINNER**

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris -- “Craving You”

CMT Performance of the Year:

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery -- “Stand Up for Something”

From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line -- “Everybody” **WINNER**

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks -- “Midnight Rider”

From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum -- “September”

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town -- “I Won't Back Down”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood -- “The Fighter”

For a look back at last year's CMT Music Awards, watch the video below.

