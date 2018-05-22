Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton Among 2018 CMT Music Awards Performers (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson is headed to the CMT Awards!

Clarkson is among the first round of performers tapped for the 2018 telecast, where she'll premiere her version of the iconic rock classic "American Woman," ET has learned. The song will be featured in the Alicia Silverstone-starring series of the same name, inspired by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' real-life upbringing.

Also slated to perform at the CMT Awards are Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt.

The star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Little Big Town and airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Clarkson isn't the only pop crossover to be included in the festivities this year. Bebe Rexa and Justin Timberlake each scored nominations in the top "Video of the Year" category for their respective collaborations with Florida Georgia Line ("Meant to Be") and Stapleton ("Say Something"). Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood, FGL and Jason Aldean are tied for the most nominations with four apiece.

Fan voting is now open on CMT.com until Monday, June 4. Among the other notable nominees are Shelton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

