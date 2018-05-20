Kelly Clarkson Performs Amazing Medley as Billboard Music Awards Host

If there's an award for best musical monologue, Kelly Clarkson should win it.

After a tearful cold open addressing the Santa Fe High School shooting, the singer kept it lighter for her Billboard Music Awards hosting gig with a self-deprecating joke about "someone getting fired" for letting her host. She went on describe how she's a huge fan and "a nerd" for the stars in attendance, like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and many more.

"I'm keeping my role tonight super simple, subtle and understated," she added before launching into a medley of nominated artists that was anything but "simple."

She's our hostess doing the mostest, singing a medley of all of our fave #BBMAs hits! THIS IS AMAZING. 🎶 #KELLY_BBMAspic.twitter.com/pDdIPJGZCL — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

She kicked off with Maren Morris' "My Church" before smoothly seguing into "Too Good at Goodbyes" by Sam Smith, all backed by gospel-style singers.

Then she went hard on Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" before quickly switching genres with Imagine Dragons "Thunder" and Khalid's "Young Dumb & Broke," thoroughly entertaining Khalid himself.

She also showed off her rap skills, covering Cardi B's rap from Bruno Mars' "Finesse" while sporting shades and a fur coat and leather hat.

Bouncing back to pop, Clarkson sang snippets of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Mendes' "Nothing Holding Me Back" and Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

Swift, of course. was into the medley and her own song, playing into the moody vibe before cracking a smile at Clarkson's amazing performance.

Clarkson wrapped up the performance with acrobats, singers and dancers all covering the stage for the big finish, highlighted by fireworks and a crowd giving her a standing ovation.

"Enough about me, keeping it simple" Clarkson jokingly reiterated at the end, slightly out of breath after crushing a medley that covered nine songs. The Billboard Music Awards are Clarkson's first time hosting an award show, and with that performance, we're ready for her to host every award show.

For more on Clarkson, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up the 2018 BBMAs With Tearful Call to Action Following Santa Fe High School Shooting

Billboard Music Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

BTS Pose With Taylor Swift Backstage Before Taking Home Top Social Artist at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Related Gallery