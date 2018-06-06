CMT Awards 2018: Luke Bryan Teases Possible Katy Perry Collaboration (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan wants in on the collaboration train.

Whether its Bebe Rexa collaborating with Florida Georgia Line or Justin Timberlake teaming up with Chris Stapleton or Carrie Underwood working with Ludacris, this year's CMT Music Awards is chock-full of interesting collaborative efforts.

The American Idol judge spoke to ET's Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, telling her that it was a dream to collaborate with Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley from Lady Antebellum and Jason Aldean on Rucker's 2017 cover of "Straight to Hell" off of When Was the Last Time.

But when asked about who he'd like to collaborate with next, he had a similarly surprising suggestion: fellow Idol judge Katy Perry.

"My thing is kind of the song and the moment dictates it. It's hard to say, I mean obviously, with Lionel (Richie) and Katy -- Me and Katy may have

something in the works one day, would be fun," he said.

Bryan also dropped that he's already collaborated with his other fellow judge, Lionel Richie, though it's been some time since they worked together and he doubted it'd ever see the light of day.

"Lionel and I have actually recorded stuff that didn't make it out yet," he said. "I wouldn't call it big news. It was something that Lionel was working on, it was a couple of years ago."

Here's to hoping we get to hear that and some future material with Perry.

For a look at the three Idol judges' reactions to Carrie Underwood returning to the show, watch the video below.

