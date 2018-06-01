Katy Perry Undergoes an Epic Outfit Change in Under 30 Seconds: Watch

Katy Perry is the queen of quick changes!

In a video posted to Instagram by journalist Derek Blasberg, Perry is seen holding onto a bar above her head while at least three people attempt to zip up her skintight dress before she quickly heads back on stage in Paris, France.

"Costume change in 30 seconds or less or your pizza is free," Blasberg captioned the fun video.

The 33-year-old pop star took it upon herself to narrate the video, which has eerie, fast-paced music playing in the background.

"This is the Nascar pit-stop for changing costumes. This is what pop stars do when you think they're just smoking dope, hanging out backstage, waiting to come on," the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer joked. "She works really hard for her money."

Perry is seen rocking her new purple hair and pink blush while being zipped into a black leather leotard with polka dot tulle on her hip and shoulder. She also slips into her version of a fascinator before heading off to a platform underneath the stage to continue her performance.

While Perry was able to get all her clothes on before returning to the stage this time, she hasn't been as lucky when it comes to her wardrobe in the past. Back in March, the American Idol judge was dancing with a contestant on the show when she fell over and exposed herself.

"I'm the best dancer ever," Perry quipped following her tumble.

Her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, were there to help, but not without a little teasing.

"You all right? You covered?" Richie asked Perry, standing in front of her body. "Some things you have to do for the business. It's a tough job, but somebody's got to do it."

Meanwhile, Bryan can be seen rubbing his eyes.

"Oh, dear god," he said. "There are some things a man can't unsee."

Here's a look at when Perry split her pants on American Idol:

