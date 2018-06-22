Kelly Clarkson Is Bold in a Cutout Blue Dress at the Radio Disney Music Awards -- See Her Look!

All eyes were on Kelly Clarkson as she arrived at the Radio Disney Music Awards in Hollywood on Friday. She graced the red carpet in a stunning blue-and-black Balmain gown, which featured sexy cutouts and tiered panel detail.

The 36-year-old singer was all smiles in the fashion-forward piece, accessorized with oversized square earrings and black square-toe booties. For glam, the musician opted for sultry smoky eyes, glamorous lashes and a nude lip.

Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The Voice coach reunited with season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli, who looked cool in a striped blazer, buttoned sailor shorts and sparkly boots.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Clarkson also saw a familiar face on the carpet -- fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood! The two got playful as they posed for pics in their equally gorgeous looks.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Watch the "Piece by Piece" songstress talk about her weight-loss journey in the video below.

