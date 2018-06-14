Miley Cyrus Defends 'Fine' Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Called Her 'Ugly'

Miley Cyrus has Selena Gomez's back.

After designer Stefano Gabbana, one-half of legendary Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, commented on The Catwalk Italia’s recent Instagram post featuring Gomez with “è proprio brutta" -- which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly” -- Cyrus leapt to Gomez's defense. Cyrus also publicly fought with Gabbana on social media last June over their "politics."

Cyrus left comments on fan site Miley Follows' Instagram account, which posted a throwback photo of the two former Disney stars together.

“Well what that di*k head said (if it’s true) is f**king false and total bull sh*t," Cyrus wrote. "She’s fine as f**k."

Cyrus isn't the only celebrity to defend Gomez. 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman commented, "You're tired and over, your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018. It is no longer tolerable or chic. Please take many seats."

Jaime King also called Gabbana an "ugly human who cannot handle the beauty of S that radiates from her Soul and her physical being. #boycottdolceandgabbana."

Because they are ugly humans who cannot handle the beauty of S that radiates from her Soul and her physical being. #boycottdolceandgabbanahttps://t.co/SJn4rAsWnU — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Gabbana appears to not be bothered by Gomez's fans coming to her defense and bombarding him with social media comments on Tuesday. The 55-year-old designer Instagrammed a few negative messages he's received, including one that read "CANCER is coming for you."

"Hey haters!!! Compliment to you and many other!!! ❤️ you," he wrote.

He also mocked fans on his Instagram Stories, posting crying laughing emojis on more comments.

Last June, Cyrus called out Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram, even as her 24-year-old brother, Braison, made his runway debut on the Dolce & Gabbana runway. "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!" she wrote.

It's not clear what particular politics she was referring to, but in recent years, the Italian label has embraced its role dressing first lady Melania Trump and came under serious fire for their infamous 2015 comments criticizing gay parenting and children born through in vitro fertilization -- which they eventually apologized for.

Gabbana hit back at Cyrus in a post of his own at the time, written in Italian and English.

"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!" he wrote. "We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana," he added, including several crying laughing emojis at the end.

