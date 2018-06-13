Selena Gomez's Fans Come to Her Defense After Designer Stefano Gabbana Calls Her 'Ugly' On Instagram

Designer Stefano Gabbana is once again in hot water after making a negative comment about Selena Gomez's appearance on Instagram.

Gabbana, one-half of legendary Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, commented on The Catwalk Italia’s recent Instagram post featuring a five-picture split of Selena Gomez in five different red outfits.

"#Selenagomez rocks red dresses ❤️ Choose your fave: 1,2,3,4 or 5?" the post read.

Gabbana commented in Italian, writing, “è proprio brutta," which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.” However, the Google translation is a little softer, reading, "It is bad."

Interestingly enough, the picture on the right in the post is of Gomez wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress when she attended the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Gomez's fans leapt to the 25-year-old singer's defense on Tuesday, including 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman.

"You're tired and over, your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018," Dorfman wrote. "It is no longer tolerable or chic. Please take many seats."

"Don't worry fam' we all know old people don't have good sight," another user commented.

"Hww dare you? You, a fashion designer whose job has been to empower women around the world to be strong, brave and to love the body they are in," another user wrote. "Was it all hypocrisy? How dare you bully a lovely young woman? Who are you to judge someone especially on her physical appearance? Your comment makes me sick and I hope people are coming at you right now and lecture you on how to treat a human being with the respect he or she deserves."

"Man, your life must suck," yet another comment directed at Gabbana reads. "Jealousy is an awful, truly UGLY trait (for the record, I think the ugliness lies within you). I hope this is finally the straw that breaks the camel’s back for your brand - NO ONE supports a company with spearheaders with this kind of broken, mean mind. For the record - @selenagomez you are flawless and stunning, a true inspiration for so many (myself included). Keep spreading your BEAUTIFUL light and I will keep reminding myself to NEVER support the Dolce & Gabbana brand."

Gabbana, 55, has not responded, and turned off the comment feature on his own Instagram account.

Of course, this isn't the first controversy Gabbana has been involved in. Just this Monday, he got heat for commenting on another Catwalk Italia post, this one featuring Kate Moss in a shorts suit. The post asked followers to weigh in on Moss' Saint Laurent look, to which Gabbana cuttingly replied, "No".

In 2015, Gabbana infamously created controversy alongside Domenico Dolce when they gave their candid views on gay parenting and children born through in vitro fertilization to Italian magazine Panorama.

"You are born to a mother and a father. Or at least that's how it should be," Dolce said. "I call children of chemistry, synthetic children. Rented wombs, semen chosen from a catalog."

Gabbana added, "The family is not a fad. In it there is a supernatural sense of belonging."

The designers eventually apologized for the comments after it led to plenty of criticism from celebrities -- including Elton John, who called for a boycott of Dolce & Gabbana, though later stated he had forgiven them -- as well as Madonna, Ricky Martin and Ryan Murphy.

