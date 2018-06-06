BTS Plays Hilarious Game Of 'This Or That' Ahead Of Radio Disney Music Awards (Exclusive)

For as much as their army of fans love them, BTS sure does love them back!

RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga stopped by Radio Disney to play a light-hearted game of "This or That" in advance of the Radio Disney Music Awards. The K-pop group has been nominated for Best Duo/Group, Best Song that Makes You Smile for "DNA," Best Dance Track for "Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" and, of course, "Fiercest Fans" for the BTS Army.

Radio Disney's Morgan started off with an easy warm-up question for them, asking, "First up, would you rather forget a lyric or mess up a dance move on stage?"

Most picked mess up a dance move.

But they were quick and unanimous on their next "This or That" question: "Would you rather win an RD for Best Group or Fiercest Fans?"

Morgan couldn't even finish the question before BTS chose their fans above all else. It's pretty clear where the band stands on that one!

They were more divided on the subsequent questions of whether they rather watch the awards show together as a band or with family (they were noncommittal in general on this one), walk the red carpet or dance at the after party, hang out backstage or with celebrities and stage dive or mic drop.

J-Hope had the best answer for this one.

"Stage drop!" he said, choosing the best of both worlds.

It's a good thing we don't have to choose "This or That" on which BTS member is our favorite -- because that question is clearly impossible.

The Radio Disney Music Awards airs Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. Winners are announced Friday, June 22 at the Dolby Theatre.

For BTS' interview with ET about their latest album, "Love Yourself: Tear," watch the video below.

