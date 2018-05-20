BTS Goes All Out During TV Performance Debut of New Single 'Fake Love' at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Is there anything BTS can't do?

The K-pop superstars took the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards to make the TV performance debut of their new single, "Fake Love," and needless to say, the entire GM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was left totally enchanted.

RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and V slayed the performance with their intricate dance moves in front of a stunning display, completely stealing the show. The performance comes one year after the group made headlines for beating out names like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez for Top Social Artist at the awards show in 2017, and became the first K-pop group to win a Billboard Music Award. They won the award again on Sunday night.

The band couldn't have looked more calm, cool and collected as they walked the red carpet just hours earlier in colorful, coordinating looks -- but they told ET during a sitdown interview last week that they were a little "nervous" for their performance.

"[We feel] amazing! Amazing," J-Hope raved.



"It's more nervous because you know, it's a world premiere. We never expected something like this, it's beyond our dreams," RM added. "It would be a lie if we were, like, less nervous."

"Fake Love" is the first single from the band's just-released album, Love Yourself: Tear, which focuses on the "dark side" of love.

RM told ET that fans will see the storyline throughout their performance, as well as other aspects related to the album. "This time, this album, [the storyline is] if you're not too sure of yourself, your love finally won't last. You will see in the choreography, in the lyrics, you will see after when it releases," he said.

See more from ET's sitdown with BTS in the video below.

