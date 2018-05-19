BTS & Backstreet Boys Have an Epic Meet-Up in Las Vegas -- See the Pic!

Brace yourselves, boy band fans!

In a photo set to take the Internet by storm, Korean pop sensations BTS posed with veteran boy banders the Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

The 12 pop idols posed and pulled peace signs while getting together for a fun snap.

“We are such huge fans of @bts.bighitofficial! #BTSB#DontGoBreakingMyHeart #FakeLove,” the Backstreet Boys captioned the epic snap on Instagram.

The encounter came just two days after Backstreet Boys member, Nick Carter, floated the idea of a collaboration with BTS.

“I wonder what a @bts_bighit and @backstreetboys collaboration would sound like? 🤔 #backstreetboys #backstreetboysbts #BackstreetBoysNewSingle #DontGoBreakinMyHeart @backstreetboys @aj_mclean @brian_littrell @kevinrichardson,” Carter teased.



The Backstreet Boys are in Sin City to perform their new single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” for the first time at The Cosmopolitan’s Boulevard Pool on Saturday night, with fans able to watch on a live stream on the group’s Facebook page.

The catchy hit shot to no. 1 on iTunes following its Thursday release and an accompanying video directed by Rich + Tone has received more than six million views in less than three days. “We were very blessed with a lot of great songs, but this one was like, ‘Wow, this is an undeniable hit and if we don’t do it, somebody else is going to,’” band member Howie Dorough told ET on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BTS will also perform their new single, “Fake Love,” for the first time this weekend, as they hit the stage at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

The icons filled ET in on their new music during an exclusive chat on Tuesday.

"This time around, it's about honesty and love," RM explained of their new record, Love Yourself: Tear, which dropped on Friday. "Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations, because in love and life, it's not like a fairytale. We always have a dark side, so we want to talk about like, the dark sides of love."

"This album, [the storyline shows] if you're not too sure of yourself, your love won't last,” he added. “You will see it in the choreography and the lyrics [when the album] releases."

